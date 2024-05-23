Preparing for the Birth of Your Baby

Sponsored Content Presented by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Preparing for what to expect during childbirth can help ease anxiety, and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital offers resources to support expectant parents every step of the way.

Getting Familiar with the Birthing Environment: Birth Center Tours

In-person or virtual hospital tours offer expectant parents the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the birthing environment and to learn about Cottage’s family-centered approach to birth. During the tour, parents visit a birthing room and the postpartum care unit, learn about services and equipment and meet members of the nursing team, who are specially trained to provide personalized care and support. While on the tour, the team guides expectant parents through the pre-admission process, reviews details for the hospital stay and helps answer any questions or concerns.

Preparing for Birth: Childbirth Preparation Classes

Childbirth preparation classes are available in person and online. These classes provide expert support to help prepare expectant families for the arrival of their new baby and for the challenges of pregnancy and labor. Classes are led by a certified childbirth educator who covers topics such as the stages of labor and delivery, comfort techniques, coaching roles for the support person, medical options including cesarean birth, and preparing for postpartum. Classes foster an open and supportive environment, encouraging expectant parents to seek clarity on all pregnancy, labor, and birth questions. A guided birth center tour is provided for those attending in person.

Feeding Journey: Breastfeeding Class

Virtual and in-person classes with a certified lactation consultant are available to guide expectant and new mothers through breastfeeding. Support persons and partners are also welcome to participate in this course. Participants will learn about the advantages of breastfeeding, breastfeeding techniques, infant nutrition needs, nutrition for breastfeeding moms, challenges and concerns with breastfeeding, and resources available for support.

Safety First: Infant/Child CPR Classes

Infant and Child CPR classes are specifically tailored for expecting and new parents and caregivers. Modeled after the American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, these classes provide training in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and first aid for choking incidents involving infants and children. Led by certified instructors, participants gain practical skills and confidence in handling emergencies effectively.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital | Credit: Courtesy

Registering for a Class

Classes and tours are offered year-round. For more information or to register for a childbirth class or birth center tour, visit: cottagehealth.org/classes-events

Cost for Classes

Birth center tours conducted online and virtually are complimentary for all expectant parents. However, all other classes may require a fee for enrollment. Please visit cottagehealth.org/classes-events for more information on each class and its cost.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital | Credit: Courtesy

Financial Assistance

The cost of childbirth classes can be reduced or waived based on financial need. To request financial assistance, or if you have any special circumstance, call 805-569-8229 or email childbirthed@sbch.org.

Delivering at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

In 2023, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed 1,772 newborns into the world. The hospital is state-of-the-art and offers amenities and specialized care to create a safe and comfortable environment for mothers and their newborns. Recognizing the uniqueness of each pregnancy and birth, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is prepared to provide emergency support for mothers or newborns who may require extra care. The adjacent Neonatal Intensive Care Unit stands ready to meet critical needs. There are several obstetrics and gynecology specialists on staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. To view this list of physicians, please visit cottagehealth.org/doctor.

Comprehensive Services at Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic

In addition to the resources offered by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a new Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic at 2416 Castillo Street offers comprehensive women’s healthcare services, ranging from routine wellness exams and family planning to perinatal and high-risk pregnancy care. The clinic’s expert team of Ob/Gyn physicians and certified nurse midwives are committed to empowering women with knowledge and support to make informed decisions about their health. As part of Cottage Health, the Cottage OB/Gyn Clinic ensures seamless integration with its network of hospitals and medical facilities, allowing for streamlined referrals and access to a wide range of medical services. For more information, please call 805-324-9400.

To learn more, visit cottagehealth.org.