My Gym Santa Barbara Makes Moving Fun

Non-Competitive Gymnastic Program for Ages 3 Months to 12 Years Helps with Motor Skills, Cognitive Development, and Independence

Whether families are looking for Parent and Me classes with their little ones or a fun romp routine for older kids, My Gym offers an array of aerobic opportunities. With 700+ locations worldwide, My Gym was created to build confidence in children and inspire a lifelong love of movement. Read on to learn more about the classes, events, and membership opportunities at their Santa Barbara location.

What does your business or organization offer to Santa Barbara parents?

My Gym Santa Barbara is a non-competitive gymnastic program where we help children from ages 3 months to 12 years of age, assisting them with fine and gross motor skills, cognitive development, independence, and more elements. With our older kids, we are working on team building and group challenges activities.

What are the costs associated with your services?

We’re excited to announce we just added a two-tier system to the program:

Tier 1: $129 ― 1 class a week, unlimited practice and play

Tier 2: $159 ― 1 class a week, Unlimited Practice & Play, & a BONUS Class

What are the unique benefits of your services?

Every class is different; but from baby’s first steps to pullovers over the bars, we are there for every part of the journey, coaching and guiding children through every element in our class. Your child is gaining confidence while learning to begin basic gymnastic moves.

In addition, your child is socializing and understanding the importance of taking turns, following directions, and so many more invaluable skills that they will utilize well into adulthood.

Who is behind your organization, and what is their background and experience?

My Gym is a franchise, and I am so grateful for the support my staff and I receive from My Gym Enterprises. I reopened My Gym almost two years ago, and I must commend my team as a whole, as they work hard to deliver high-quality classes.

We all come from different backgrounds and walks of life, so everyone plays a significant part in why the Gym is so amazing. For example, I have been working for My Gym since 2007, and our Assistant Director worked with me at the old location from 2015-2017 and is now back. Two of our lead teachers attend UCSB. The other lead teacher is a San Marcos High School Senior and did classes at the old location; he truly exemplifies a My Gymer for life!

Our differences make each other motivated to work harder, and we have learned how to complement one another best.

What is the age range of kids who can take classes at My Gym?

We have an age range of 3 months to 12 years of age at our location. It is important to note other My Gyms accommodate varying ages.

Parent Participation Classes:

Tiny Tykes: 3 months to 12 months

Waddlers: 12 months to 21 months

Gymsters: 21 months to 2.6 years

Terrific Tots: 2.6 years to 3.6 years

Siblings & Friends: 3 months to 6 years

Independent Classes:

Pre. Gymnastic/Ninja Jr.: 3.6 to 5.6 years

Whiz Kids/Champs: 5 years to 10 years

Ninja Training: 5 years to 11 years

Gymnastic: 6 years to 11 years

What are some of the most popular classes at My Gym?

We have a few: Waddler, Gymsters, Pre. Gymnastics, and Ninja Training

When did My Gym open in Santa Barbara?

The Gym opened in August 2003 with Jennifer Cesar as the owner. I worked for Jen since 2007 and had a couple of breaks in between. I reopened My Gym in January of 2022.

What are some of the benefits of starting children in fitness classes at a young age?

A child’s development is essential. We can get set in our ways and not believe that they can learn important skills at such a young age, but they learn so much from their peers and siblings. Early childhood is a crucial age, and the benefits of attending a My Gym class are evident, even after just one month of classes. You will notice your child’s increased confidence in their physical capabilities and emotional maturity.

What kinds of special events do you offer?

Halloween Party, Cookies with Santa, camps (winter, spring, & summer), and birthday parties

What is the My Gym Foundation (MGF)?

The My Gym Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children with disabilities and those struggling financially by awarding critically-needed gifts of equipment and services. Through the generosity of our supporters, we provide these indispensable articles and services to children living with physical or developmental disabilities and those facing chronic illness or severe economic limitations.

How can people sign up for a My Gym Membership or learn more about your programs?

They can head over to the website and book a trial for $29.

My Gym Santa Barbara

2801 De La Vina Street, Suite C

(805) 563-7336

mygym.com/santabarbara

