Cottage Children’s Medical Center Provides Top-Quality Care Close to Home

Central Coast Families Don’t Need to Travel Far for the Specialty Services They Need

Sponsored Content Presented by the Cottage Children’s Medical Center

Children and families benefit from receiving consistent, top-quality, evidence-based care as close to home as possible. That’s what you get when you choose the extensive services at Cottage Children’s Medical Center on California’s Central Coast.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center is a proud member of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals alliance of 170 premier children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

What does your business or organization offer to Santa Barbara parents?

Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Grotenhuis Pediatric Specialty Clinics offers care for pediatric patients with specialty medical conditions. Children and their families do not need to travel far for the medical care they need. For residents of the Central Coast, Grotenhuis Pediatric Specialty Clinics — part of the outpatient services of Cottage Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) — provides specialty-trained staff, including 19 board-certified specialists; neonatal and pediatric nurses; medical assistants; respiratory care practitioners; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; trauma nurse practitioner; pediatric pharmacist; dieticians; and medical social workers. Grotenhuis Pediatric Specialty Clinics are located in Goleta, Ventura, and Pismo Beach.

What are the costs associated with your services?

For insurance plans currently accepted, please call (805) 879-4240. Financial assistance information can be found at cottagehealth.org/fap.

What are the unique benefits of your services?

As a regional referral center and safety-net health-care provider, CCMC is recognized for excellence that draws some of the nation’s top pediatric specialists to provide comprehensive services to patients living throughout California. Our specialty clinics teams are specially trained in pediatric care and dedicated exclusively to your child’s needs.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center | Credit: Courtesy

Outpatient Specialty areas include:

• Adolescent Medicine

• Cardiology

• Concussion

• Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics

• Endocrinology/Diabetes*

• Infectious Disease

• Gastroenterology*

• High-Risk Infant*

• Nephrology

• Neurology

• Oncology/Hematology*

• Pulmonary

• Rheumatology*

• Surgery

*California Children’s Services Special Care Center

What makes Cottage Children’s Medical Center’s Grotenhuis Specialty Clinics stand out from others in the area?

At Cottage Children’s Medical Center, you’ll work directly with your child’s doctor and medical team, who will create and discuss a specialized care plan for your child. You benefit from our dedicated pediatric staff who focus only on children, which means you’re assured of reliable care tailored specifically to your child’s needs.

Would you like to highlight any of your staff?

We have a wonderful, experienced, welcoming staff. They strive to ensure children and their families feel comfortable. Their many years of experience and compassion mean you receive personal attention and high-quality care for your child. Our staff is fluent in Spanish.

How can families make an appointment?

To schedule an appointment, patients can call our office at (805) 879-4240.