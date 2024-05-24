Food & Drink
Drink

Zoo Brew Is Back

Annual Event Promises ‘Wild’ Time for All Beer and Zoo Lovers

Author Image By Riley Burke
Fri May 24, 2024 | 12:59pm
Enjoy a variety of spirits at the annual Zoo Brew fundraiser | Photo: Courtesy

The Zoo Brew is making its return to the Santa Barbara Zoo. With unlimited tastings and unbeatable ocean views, the annual fundraiser benefiting the zoo and its many animals promises to be one “wild” time for zoo and brew lovers alike.

Featuring more than 20 vendors ranging from Figueroa Mountain Brewing and Firestone Walker to BeatBox and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, guests can try beer, cider, wine, and seltzers from across California while engaging with the craftspeople who brewed them. Pub food, non-alcoholic beverages, and merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Zoo Brew is back on June 1 | Photo: Courtesy

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 4-7 p.m. General admission tickets are $75 and include unlimited tastings and a commemorative cup. VIP tickets, available for $110, expand on the general admission perks to include an hour-early entrance and complimentary appetizers.

Find more information about Zoo Brew and purchase tickets to the event here or call (805) 962-5339. To request accommodations or for inquiries about accessibility, email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org. Ages 21+ only.

Guests getting wild at the Zoo Brew last year | Photo: Courtesy

