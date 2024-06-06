Alex’s Lemonade Stand Comes to Los Olivos

After years of providing her seafood to support the Los Angeles iteration of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which raises money to fight childhood cancer, Stephanie Mutz of Sea Stephanie Fish is hosting a standalone benefit in Los Olivos this Saturday, June 8.

She’s hoping to raise at least $2,500, and is getting donations and volunteers from the community, including lemonade provisions from Coast Range, Elder Flat, and Yeti. There are also a number of wineries who are offering complimentary tastings for people who donate $100 to the cause, including Holus Bolus, Storm, Demetria, Dafoe, Solminer, and Four Brothers. Those who kick in $500 get a choice of a Sea Stephanie Fish sweatshirt or a lunch and tour and tasting for two people at Presqu’ile Winery in the Santa Maria Valley.

The fundraiser coincides with the always popular Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival. “We are taking advantage of the crowds and setting up in front of the Solminer tasting room at the flagpole,” said Mutz.

The event is great for kids as well as wine-sipping adults. And those who cannot attend are still encouraged to donate by clicking here or using the QR code on the flyer.

For more on the organization, see alexslemonade.org. For more on this event itself, see alexslemonade.org/2024/los-olivos-lemonade.