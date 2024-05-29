Grassfire Consumes 1,400 Acres Outside Cuyama

[Updated: Wed., May 29, 2024, 3:25pm]

A fire started among grasslands outside Cuyama around noon on Tuesday, burning about 1,400 acres by nightfall. Erratic winds made the fire hard to contain, said Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, but the winds died down and firefighters were able to get a containment line around 10 percent of the fire Tuesday night. Evacuation warnings were made for populated areas from Castro Canyon to Santa Barbara Canyon south of Foothill Road in the northern part of the county. The evacuation warnings for all areas were lifted on Wednesday afternoon, according to Safechuck.

The fire burned quickly through grasses grown tall from the winter’s heavy rains, Safechuck noted, and is headed toward Los Padres National Forest to the south. Both U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County firefighters formed a unified command to attack the fire. So far, about nine engine crews, four hand crews, the Firehawk helicopter, bulldozers, a handful of battalion chiefs, and logistical and support crews have reported to the fire, with fixed-wing aircraft relieved yesterday.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire, which is still actively burning in 80 degree weather and about 20 percent relative humidity. A new containment assessment is expected late Wednesday afternoon.