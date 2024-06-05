A Pawsitively

Fashionable Show

Ritz Event Benefits

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara

By Gail Arnold | June 6, 2024

Boardmember and Volunteer Kim Lieberman, Founder and Director of Wellness Programs Karen Lee Stevens, and Executive Director Carey Bradshaw | Credit: Gail Arnold

On May 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara (TDSB) volunteer owners and canines strutted down the grassy runway sporting “pawsitively” fashionable apparel from local boutiques. Owners exuded high spirits and style while the dogs performed tricks. Development Director Jody Williams deftly played emcee, sharing with guests info about each team and their outfits while lively music played in the background. Held on the scenic Oval Lawn, the event raised funds for TDSB’s valuable programming with kids and other community members.

With a motto of “Happiness has four legs and a purple bandana,” TDSB’s 42 volunteer owner/canine teams participate in therapy dog visits, ARF! literacy visits, and Wag Well mindfulness classes. The therapy dog visits, which seek to reduce stress and uplift spirits, are held at nine locations serving seniors, Transition House, after-school programs, summer camps, college campuses, scout troop meetings, the airport, and more.

ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun), which is designed to improve reading skills, pairs TDSB teams with kids in grades 2 and 3. It currently operates only at Aliso Elementary School in Carpinteria and at Carpinteria and Solvang libraries, but the hope is to ramp up operations, including going back to SBUSD schools, where TDSB was active through the 2022-23 school year.

The idea behind ARF!, according to TDSB founder Karen Stevens, is that a child who struggles with anxiety, low self-esteem, a learning disability, or a language barrier can overcome these issues by reading aloud to a specially trained dog. The program gives disadvantaged children the opportunity to experience the unconditional love dogs offer. For many of these students, Stevens shared, this may be the only one-on-one time they receive at school, and they love the experience. Students improve their reading and increase their self-confidence at the same time.

The Wag Well program, taught by Stevens, is a mindfulness program that seeks to give students tools to manage their emotions, bounce back from challenges, and improve their academic performance. Presently, this program is also focused at Aliso Elementary School, where all K-5 students will soon have participated in the four-week program.

Each week, Stephens has a different therapy dog present. The dog, she explained, adds a sense of calm and joy and studies show that when children are having fun, they learn better and better remember what they learn. “What’s more fun,” she added, “than interacting with a gentle, loving therapy dog?” Kids share the practices with their families, creating a bonus ripple effect.

The nonprofit offers its programming for free, relying on donations and grants for its management. It welcomes new volunteer teams, which must pass an evaluation to participate. Optional group or private dog training sessions can be arranged.

For the event, fashion partners were Dylan Star Boutique, Lovebird Boutique, J. McLaughlin, Sainte Marie, Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, Rowan Leigh Boutique, Parts Unknown, Cashy’s Playpen, L’Deux, and Hund N Kat.