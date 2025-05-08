Santa Barbara Zoo’s Snow Leopard Dies at 16

Kisa, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s 16-year-old snow leopard and star of its annual Snow Leopard Festival, was euthanized after a prolonged illness that recently led to her losing the ability to walk, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

About two months ago, zoo staff noticed the elderly leopard had become unsteady on her feet. CT imaging indicated chronic severe spondylosis (spinal osteoarthritis), and she was subsequently treated with medications, which proved ineffective, the zoo said. Kisa eventually became unable to walk, and after a quality-of-life assessment, zoo staff determined the best option was to humanely euthanize her.

Born at the Denver Zoo in June 2008, Kisa came to the Santa Barbara Zoo at the age of 11 by way of Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City in November 2019. Her arrival followed the back-to-back deaths of the zoo’s previous two snow leopards that same year: 15-year-old Zoe, who died unexpectedly in February, and 21-year-old Everett, who was put down that May and was the oldest known snow leopard at any accredited zoo.

“[Kisa] has been an excellent ambassador for her wild counterparts, inspiring countless individuals to take action to preserve our planet and this vulnerable species,” the zoo stated. “Thanks to the Zoo members, guests, volunteers, and staff who have cared for Kisa over the years. She will be profoundly missed by all.”