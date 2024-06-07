Seven-Vehicle Crash in Montecito Brings Highway 101 to a Halt

The 101 highway through Santa Barbara came to a standstill early Friday morning, June 7, when a total of seven vehicles became involved in a crash that led to a box truck loaded with vegetables landing on its side in the northbound lanes.

What led to the crash at around 5:45 a.m. on Friday remains unclear, but it resulted in two minor injuries. With the highway completely blocked, Montecito firefighters went over the fence at Coast Village Circle in order to reach the drivers and passengers, Battalion Chief Scott Chapman reported. Ambulances went down the Hermosillo exit to reach the injured.

The lanes remained blocked up until about 8 a.m., when tow trucks, ambulances, firefighters, and California Highway Patrol officers were able to clear the scene.