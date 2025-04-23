Bear’s Body Found on Highway 101 Near Summerland

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The California Highway Patrol reported a bear carcass found on southbound Highway 101 near Summerland around 7:30 a.m. this Wednesday. The bear was originally reported around 9:30 p.m. last night as a deer collision. The agency said it has notified Caltrans, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians about the bear. Highway Patrol is unaware of any human injuries at this time.

This bear may well have been the one that spent much of last week in the Goleta and Isla Vista area; it is challenging to know for certain, as the bear was untagged. Photos of prints consistent with bear tracks were last reported on patio furniture on the Mesa in Santa Barbara, indicating the bear was traveling south.

Most adult black bear deaths are human related, and it’s not uncommon for bears in urban areas to die in vehicle collisions, according to Fish and Wildlife. The department says that urban areas are often based around rivers and streams, which are also wildlife corridors that animals travel.

Wildlife crossings, like the Wallis Annenberg Crossing currently under construction on the 101 near Agoura Hills, can greatly reduce the number of animals hit by vehicles. The U.S. Forest Service cites studies showing that crossings with fencing can reduce these collisions by up to 97 percent.

If the bear had made it across the highway, it may have found its way into nearby Toro Canyon State Park and into the Los Padres National Forest, which supports a population of black bears.