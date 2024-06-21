Latin Jazz Royalty Back in the House

When it comes to ever-popular entries in the periodic Jazz at the Lobero series, the veteran Latin Jazz kingpin Poncho Sanchez ranks high on the list. The Los Angeles–bred and -based conguero and Latin jazz flame-keeper has been leading his prime-cut groups for 40-something years, with a hefty and award-winning discography as a foundation and proof of his significance in jazz and the broader music world. He proudly extends the traditions of Cal Tjader (a boss and mentor), Tito Puente, and Mongo Santamaría.

But perhaps the real proof of Sanchez’s musical might — and mission — reaches its full potential in the heat of the live moment, as we’ve seen in his past local showings. His steamy mix of Latin rhythms, jazz sophistication, and touches of old-school soul along the way can make for a surefire hot night on the town for fans of jazz and beyond, as it promises to with his Latin Jazz Band’s return to the Lobero stage on Friday, June 28.

As evidenced by past shows in this music-friendly space, there may well be dancing — in the outer aisles and in the audience’s collective head.

The jazz component of Sanchez’s sound has seized a brighter spotlight with his most recent album, Trane’s Delight, named for icon John Coltrane and released in 2019. The Grammy-nominated album kicks off with its most popular track, the Hubert Laws tune “Soul Bourgeoisie.” But the album hits its Coltrane homage groove with the exultant mambo version of the famed chordal maze, “Giant Steps,” and Latin-ized takes on the Coltrane songs “Liberia” and “Blue Train.” Sanchez supplies his usual solid percussion moxie and momentum, while bandmates, including pianist Andy Langham and tenor saxist Robert Hardt, deliver intricate inventions in their solo spotlights.

Paying tribute to Coltrane was on Sanchez’s bucket list for years. In a previous interview I did with Sanchez, he looked back to his musical upbringing. “In those days,” Sanchez said, “Latin jazz wasn’t that big, especially in Norwalk [an L.A. suburb], where I grew up. Everybody was into Jimi Hendrix, Cream, and rock bands. Everybody was into Blood, Sweat & Tears; Chicago; and those kinds of bands, really hot groups which leaned a little more toward jazz influences. My friends were liking all that.

“But all this time, I was playing records by Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, Machito, Count Basie, John Coltrane, Miles Davis. I had all those records, because my older brothers and sisters liked that music. My friends didn’t like or know about that music. So it was an uphill battle to get some of my friends my age to like that music. But little by little, I pulled people in, by showing them jazz records, records by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Cal Tjader, and stuff like that. That’s how it grew in Norwalk.”

Decades later, Latin jazz is a strong tributary of the larger jazz and music world. Unhindered by false modesty, Sanchez says, “I would like to think that Latin jazz has gained and grown through the world because of the Poncho Sanchez band. We’ve taken Latin jazz all over the world. We’ve played for the King of Thailand, and with him, to New Zealand; to Caracas, Venezuela; Puerto Rico — you name it, we’ve played there, and we play strictly Latin jazz. So I know Latin jazz has grown because of the Poncho Sanchez Latin Band.

“Of course, my heroes — Mongo Santamaria, Cal Tjader, Tito Punte, Machito, all them cats — were the pioneers. They’re still my heroes. They passed on, and I still carry the torch today.”

Of the Latin jazz legacy he has helped to solidify, Sanchez notes, “I’m proud. I’m an American. That’s our music, man. Let’s celebrate it. Let’s let everybody know it’s ours. To me, it couldn’t be better. You put the sophistication of the harmonies, the melodies of traditional jazz, and you get the rhythm, the flavor, the dances of Latin music. You put those two things together, and that’s Latin jazz, man. You’ve got the rhythm, the flavor, the sophistication, the arrangement. It’s Latin jazz, some of the best music in the world.”

Poncho Sanchez performs at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.) Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m. See lobero.org.