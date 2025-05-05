This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 4, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

I traded our pre-June gloom for some perfect spring weather last week when I traveled to Chicago to visit my baby granddaughter (and her parents). We pushed the stroller around the neighborhood in the breezy sunshine every afternoon, admiring all the spring flowers in the area including the brilliant tulips in their front yard, shown above. Since I’ve been away from home, I gathered a few interesting houses from afar to share with you this week:

Credit: Emily Bateman

Where would you find a fifteen-bedroom, twenty-two bathroom home that has something even bigger to brag about? Where else but Zillow Gone Wild, of course. At 55,000 square feet, this is the largest home in Alabama. It boasts a stunning interior including a grand staircase reminiscent of Gone With the Wind, and the pièce de resistance — and its claim to fame — is the guitar-shaped driveway leading up to the front. Located in Shoal Creek, Alabama, this lyrical chateau can be yours for only $5,000,000.

Credit: Henry Bourne

Make sure you’re sitting down as we take a peek at this maximalist mansion outside of London as seen in Architectural Digest. Architect and designer Martin Brudnizki says that most visitors react confused and overwhelmed when they first enter his over-the-top home, “but by the end of the evening, they’re sprawling on the sofa.” The country manor in Sussex is a riotous blend of colors, a plethora of patterns, and a cacophony of furnishings, as evidenced in the drawing room shown above. Read all about it here. Better wear your shades just to be safe.

Credit: Courtesy

For a more soothing view, let’s journey to big sky country: Elbow Lake Ranch in Seeley Lake, Montana is a 297-acre parcel of land with over a mile of frontage on the Clearwater River, with lush meadows, open forests, prime fishing and more — all offered for sale for $4,950,000. Billed as “an invitation to experience the beauty and tranquility of Montana’s wilderness and all it has to offer.” Your well and RV hookups are in place; the rest is up to you!

Here’s your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is next week! If you need inspiration on how to celebrate mom, check out these ideas from local organizations. And if you haven’t picked up this week’s issue yet, here’s your chance, from front to back. Whether you’re at home or far afield, enjoy your weekend!