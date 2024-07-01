Richard Marx joins One805Live! Fall Concert Line-Up

Grammy award–winning recording artist and songwriter Richard Marx has joined the One805Live! fall concert line-up, a benefit concert put on by One805, a nonprofit organization aimed towards supporting fire, police, and sheriff first responders in Santa Barbara County.

Marx is best known for co-writing Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father,” which went on to win the Song of the Year Grammy in 2004. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and is the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Marx’s solo discography includes hits like “Now and Forever,” “Hold on to the Nights,” and “Right Here Waiting.”

His extensive and diverse songwriting career has led him to work on songs for a wide range of artists, such as “This I Promise You” by NSYNC, “Crazy” by Kenny Rogers, “Long Hot Summer” by Keith Urban, and “To Where You Are” by Josh Groban.

In addition to performing at the upcoming One805Live! fall concert, Marx is a dedicated philanthropist for multiple causes, including the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, having raised over $4 million for the latter.

The One805Live! concert is on Sept. 20, at actor Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland. Other performers include Pink and Dallas Green as folk duo You + Me and Kenny Loggins.

Tickets for One805Live! are available to purchase here. Proceeds will go towards supporting Santa Barbara County First Responders, specifically emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness, and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. For more information, visit one805.org.