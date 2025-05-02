“Meet Me in Old Town Goleta” Returns for Year Two

In an effort to keep Old Town Goleta afloat amid a transportation transformation, the South Coast Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the City of Goleta to host a block party-inspired event, inviting all to rediscover the charm that is Old Town Goleta and remind residents that the area is still open for business.

In their second year of hosting a party, the Chamber and the city decided to move this year’s festivities to the lawn of the Goleta Community Center. The first of three block parties takes place on Thursday, May 8 from 5-8 p.m.. The event continues into summer on June 5 and July 10.

While last year’s event took place on Magnolia Avenue, the new location allows for more vendors, games and activities, and space for the band, said Mary Lynn Harms-Romo, director of Communications for the chamber. She said her team thinks the nice grassy lawn will attract more people than the former streetscape, too.

Refreshments will be on site, but organizers encourage the public to find their favorite restaurant nearby, grab some dinner, and bring it back to the community center for a picnic-style evening with music from The Goodlanders. A variety of vendors will be on hand, as will a community mural painting station celebrating Goleta’s totem monarch butterflies.

As people have the opportunity to walk around Old Town Goleta and reacquaint themselves with the area, Harms-Romo advised that the nearby construction is a bit more finished. This will allow for easier navigation to the event. For those worried about finding parking during the five o’clock rush hour, two lots at the community center will be available: Just follow the signs, she said.

Around 150-200 participants came to each of last year’s events. Businesses and organizations are welcome to participate for free and can apply at the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce online.