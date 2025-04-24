From the Pen of Our New Poet Laureate

Editor’s Note: As has become a tradition, when a new Poet Laureate is installed, they read a poem to the Santa Barbara City Council in honor of the occasion. Given that our newest Laureate has made the Santa Barbara Independent his “journalistic home” for the past 20 years (primarily in the Food & Drink arena), we jumped at the opportunity to share his new poem here.

Santa Barbara, a City Symphony

by George Yatchisin

Some in town wake in the morning before morning,

work for a day longer than a day, shipping

out to the channel, nets trawling for ridgeback shrimp,

so sweet when served peel n eat you’re obliged

to suck their heads for the last mighty morsel.

Others up that early make the world we casually

dirty clean again, with that hum of the buffers on

schoolroom floors. And then the a.m. bakers

attest to all the international powers of flour,

and out of their ovens come crispy conchas,

donuts to savor, not just devour for sugar,

croissants that might make Parisians weep.

Mothers of all genders pack lunches their kids

might end up trading but nothing dims parental hope.

Teachers, too, in stately schools named to honor

long dead presidents, take a last silent moment

to summon the serenity of an ocean-blue sky.

In the miracle hill and dale expanse of Hope Ranch

beauties on horses navigate paths first blazed

by those who spoke Barbareño, while beaters

crawl the twisty turns between gated estates,

bringing gardeners, cleaners, carpenters, cooks

to the mansions they burnish, brighten,

provide heart that turns each house home.

At noon alongside the landmark Spanish

Colonial Revival County Courthouse, a raucous

caucus of car horns consecrate the cranky chants

of citizens crowding street corners with signs

expressing the fervent hope their country remains theirs.

To further consider the just consent of the governed,

let’s say this day is a Tuesday, for such afternoons

a wise city council each April recognizes the worth

of the word, officially lauds the literary arts,

for even if there ain’t no money in poetry, it still

offers clarity as golden as California sunshine,

as life-attesting as the UC’s motto Fiat lux.

Afternoon is a tribute to institutions—the Library

assists an immigrant with their rights, a docent

at the Museum of Art encourages visitors to go ga-ga

over Chagall, and in Mission Canyon an anxious tot

presses the button making a fake, 90-year-old snake rattle.

Later, on State Street, taught the one good lesson

by the pandemic to be pedestrian only, for cars are basic-

ally a mistake, those who bring us greatness from the ground

and sea pitch their colorful canopies, tables laden with

Little Gems, Puntarelle, Rutabaga, Lunar White Carrots,

Scarlet Runner Beans, Murcotts, Pomelos, Zutanos,

and Cherimoya — its outside armor hiding a creamy surprise.

After work hikers gasp at the aptness of Inspiration Point,

while sunset sideways silhouettes surfers conquering

the fast and dumpy beach break of The Pit. On the cliff

above that the locals insist will always be Wilcox, dogs

dance ecstatic their owners came home from work.

We will let everyone have their own joy and privacy

for supper. As for me I’m blessed in a westside

Spanish charmer, a native garden for a yard,

sitting amidst ceanothus, all spring cerulean

and lightning, alongside a laureate love of my life.

The scent of citrus blossoms always suggests

oranges and limes for nightcap margaritas.

A landmark Norfolk pine sings its stately song

in the evening breeze, which on remarkable

evenings also offers the wistful hoot of owls.

And then a scatter of stars, for the great ocean

grants us true evening, every last drop of dark.