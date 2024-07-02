Two Charged in 2021 Murder of Shandon Teen on Foxen Canyon Road Near Los Olivos

Two men have been charged in the March 2021 murder of 17-year-old Shandon resident Santiago Maldonado Martinez in Los Olivos.

John Savrnoch, Santa Barbara County district attorney, announced the murder charges on Monday against Fabian Apolinar-Solano, 35, and Hilario Moreno Solano, 29.

On March 7, 2021, Martinez was found deceased within a vehicle along the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office had responded to an apparent car accident at this location, though they quickly determined Martinez had not been involved in an accident and began investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Fabian was arrested and arraigned in Santa Maria Superior Court on June 28, where he pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to return to the court on July 8. He is currently in custody with bail set at $4 million.

Hilario remains at large and has a warrant out for his arrest. In addition to being charged with murder, he is also accused of using a firearm in Martinez’s murder.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to contact Detective Matt Maxwell for any information on Hilario’s status and whereabouts.