Briefs Victim in Los Olivos Homicide a Teenager

The victim in the March 7 Los Olivos homicide is 17-year-old Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shannon, California, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Tuesday.

Martinez was found deceased in a vehicle along the side of the road on the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road on March 7. The Sheriff’s Office was initially dispatched there for a car accident, but it was quickly determined that the car with Martinez inside had not been involved in an accident.

The investigation into Martinez’s death is still ongoing. This story will be updated as the Sheriff’s Office releases more information.

Add to Favorites