Briefs Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Investigate Los Olivos Homicide

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Sunday in Los Olivos.

The victim was found deceased in a vehicle along the side of the road on the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road. The Sheriff’s Office was initially dispatched there for a car accident, but it was quickly determined the car with the victim inside had not been involved in an accident.

Though the investigation is ongoing and little more information can be released yet, detectives did confirm that the victim was male and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff’s detectives would like to encourage anyone with information about this case to reach out. To leave an anonymous tip by phone, call (805) 681-4171. To leave an anonymous tip online, click here.

