Credit: iStock

With the recent celebration of the summer solstice and finally some sunny days, it officially feels like summer in Santa Barbara! If the warmer temperatures have you inspired to bring sunny hues into your home, here are some ways to make quick updates on a budget:

Update your throw pillows. One of the easiest ways to alter the mood in a room is to swap out throw pillows using summer-inspired colors. Bring in lighter colors and breezy textures by adding pillows in ocean blues, lush greens, or vibrant oranges. Pack up those velvet and wool pillows for winter and instead opt for throw pillows made from lighter fabrics, like linen and cotton, to help add summer vibes.

Brighten up your outdoor space with colorful paint. Perhaps you have a tired bench in your garden? Paint it a bright blue (or really any bright color) to add life and character to a space. Don’t feel like painting? Spray paint works well, too! Or just grab some colorful pots to help add those summer hues to your space. Sprinkle in the fairy lights, make yourself an Aperol spritz, and enjoy!

Add scent. A few scented candles, scented in citrus, lavender, or linen, can do wonders for transporting you to an island paradise.

Credit: iStock

Add natural materials. Look around your spaces and see if there’s “heavy” materials that can be updated. Textiles, such as velvet, wool, and chenille, are generally heavier materials than linen and cotton, so consider swapping out curtains, throw blankets, or bedding using these lighter materials. Linen duvet covers and curtains in white and cream can help add a breezy feel to a room. Other materials like light wood, bamboo, and rattan not only look beautiful but also add a subtle coastal vibe. Decorative items like woven baskets, clay pots, and wooden picture frames can tie the whole look together.

Bring the outdoors in. Winter or summer, fresh plants and greenery always help add a vibrant touch to any room. Plants enhance the visual appeal while also improving indoor air quality. My favorite (and low-maintenance) way to bring greenery to any room is by adding freshly cut eucalyptus stems in a simple vase.

I’d love to see your summer updates! Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign.