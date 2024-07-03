Warnings for Excessive Heat and Fire Weather Called for Santa Barbara County

An Excessive Heat Alert for interior and mountain portions of Santa Barbara County was issued for Wednesday, July 3 through Monday, July 8, 6 p.m. for both dates. A Red Flag fire warning runs from Thursday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m. The area affected are most mountains and southwest Santa Barbara County. (See map for Red Flag zones.)

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures and heat through Thursday: 100-110ºF in lower mountains and interior; 90-100ºF in coastal valleys, and 80-90ºF along the coast. Through Saturday, the temperatures all increase by about 5-8 degrees Fahrenheit before tapering off to Monday. Evenings and overnight temperatures are in the 60s and as high as 72 in Cuyama on Friday.

The expected high temperatures, very low humidities, and gusty winds have caused the fire-weather warning to be issued. This is one step up from the fire weather watch previously announced. Santa Barbara County Fire advises residents to be prepared, know their evacuation routes, report smoke to 9-1-1, avoid spark-causing implements, and stay informed at ReadySBC.org. To learn more about being able to get yourself, your household, and your important papers ready to go, see the Fire Department’s Ready, Set, Go website page.

Staying cool includes avoiding hiking and trail activities in the hot sun; drinking cool, non-alcoholic beverages; and taking breaks if working outdoors. Do not leave children or pets in vehicles. Relief centers to offer cooling resources are available in Cuyama and also at area libraries.

Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling dizzy, nauseated, or sweating heavily; seek a cooler area. Heat stroke is more serious than heat exhaustion and often includes hot, flushed skin. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect heat stroke.