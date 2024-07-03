Heat Wave Expected in Santa Barbara for Fourth of July

With a hot holiday weekend approaching, weather services, county officials, and community organizations are urging Santa Barbara County residents to take caution and stay cool and safe as they celebrate with friends and family on the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service issued both an Excessive Heat Watch and a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Santa Barbara County over the Fourth of July weekend, as temperatures are expected to climb up into the high nineties along the South Coast from Thursday morning through Saturday evening.

According to an alert sent by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, a heat wave is expected over the next few days, with residents of inland areas like Cuyama and the Santa Ynez Valley at a particularly high risk with temperatures peaking at more than 100 degrees in the desert and mountains.

The excessive heat warning goes into effect Thursday at 11 a.m. for parts of the coast, including the City of Santa Barbara, Refugio State Beach, Montecito, El Capitan State Beach, Goleta, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Carpinteria. The “dangerously hot conditions” and near-triple-digit temperatures are expected to be hottest on Friday and Saturday, according to National Weather Service officials, and the heat warning will last until at least 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents in the hottest areas are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check with relatives and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Weather officials also issued a Fire Weather Watch, warning that “critical fire weather conditions are possible” Thursday through Friday across southern Santa Barbara County and in the mountain regions near Interstate 5.

This “long-duration heat wave” will bring hot and dry conditions throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service, with northwesterly winds expected to blow from 25 to 40 miles per hour through the hills. This combination of low humidity along with gusty winds and high heat can cause rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior, officials warned.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department released a fireworks advisory on Monday, reminding residents that “all types of fireworks are illegal” in the county.

A screencap from the Climate Action Plan showing increasing temperatures in Santa Barbara County | Credit: Courtesy

Weather like this has become increasingly common in recent years. According to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2023 was the hottest year in recorded history, and on the South Coast, temperatures are rising faster than anywhere else in the country.

While giving a report on the city’s Climate Action Plan earlier this week, Santa Barbara’s Energy & Climate Division Manager Jefferson Litten referred to the NOAA report showing Santa Barbara and Ventura counties had experienced the largest increase in temperature in the nation, and said that these trends also lead to increased risk of fire, flood, and drought.

“We are feeling the heat, particularly in Santa Barbara,” Litten said.

To stay cool, public health officials recommend drinking plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages (without sugar or caffeine), and limiting outdoor activity as much as possible. During cooler parts of the day, people are encouraged to take advantage of public cooling options like malls, movie theaters, parks, and beaches. These community activities can help people cut back on individual power consumption.

Southern California Edison (SCE) issued a few tips on how to conserve energy during the heatwave to take pressure off the electric system while also keeping their power bill down.

Start with closing blinds and curtains at the beginning of the day to keep the heat from rising indoors. Use fans when possible, keeping interior doors open to maximize air flow, and keep your thermostat at 78 degrees, using A/C only when needed. Limiting how often you open the refrigerator and using appliances sparingly can also help conserve energy and prevent blackouts.

Still, with temperatures expected to jump more than 10 to 15 degrees higher than average, SCE is prepared to deal with any power outages caused due to the heat, with extra crews ready to respond to any incident and battery storage backups to help ease electricity demand during peak hours.

“This is the first major, extended heat wave of the year, and we’re urging our customers to be ready with emergency supplies should power outages occur,” said Tom Jacobus, SCE principal manager of Business Resiliency. “We have crews positioned across our service area, and we are coordinating with local city and county officials and other utilities.”