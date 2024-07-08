Well-Being Wednesday Flower Therapy at Lotusland on July 10

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of summer activities is the Ganna Walska Lotusland botanical gardens in Montecito. With over 37 acres of lush gardens and architecture, the gardens are the perfect escape for self-healing and a peaceful stroll amidst nature. As part of their weekly Well-Being Wednesday wellness series, Lotusland is inviting healer and educator Dina Saalisi to the garden on July 10 for a session titled, “Strengthen Your Intuition with Flowers and Sound.”

The event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature Saalisi’s work in flower therapy. She is recognized as a National-Board Health and Wellness Coach (NBHWC), Bach Foundation Registered Practitioner (BFRP), and Certified Hypnotherapist and is excited to bring her work to the Santa Barbara area.

The author of several books, including The Art of Flower Therapy: A Comprehensive Guide to Using the Energy of Flowers to Heal, Thrive, and Live a Vibrant Life and Listening to Flowers: Positive Affirmations to Invoke the Healing Energy of the 38 Bach Flowers, Saalisi will be leading an interactive well-being workshop. Activities will include a guided meditation and a crystal tones sound bath, fully immersing attendees in Saalisi’s work. Attendees will also receive a “Nature Heals” journal at the end of the event.

Leading a wellness session at Lotusland is a highlight for Saalisi. “The supreme beauty and magnificent depth I feel when leading a wellness event at Lotusland always leaves me in awe. It provides a magical realm that acts as both support and muse for all who enter it,” Saalisi told the Independent. “I’m excited and inspired to work with the energy of this place and the harmony of crystal sound bowls to guide others on a powerful journey of enhanced intuition through experiential nature-based practices.”

Tickets are $50 for members of Lotusland, and $85 for non-members. For more information about the event, visit lotusland.org/event/well-being-wednesdays-flowers-and-sound-with-dina-saalisi/.