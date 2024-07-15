Jazzman Nate Birkey Brings Quintet Back to Santa Barbara

Nate Birkey at SOhO in 2022 | Credit: Josef Woodard

The longtime Santa Barbara resident-turned-New York City-based jazz musician Nate Birkey is returning to SOhO for his usual summer show on July 23. The triple-threat trumpeter, vocalist, and composer will be joined by his West Coast quintet, which consists of saxophonist Tom Buckner, pianist Jamieson Trotter, bassist Gabe Davis, and drummer Peter Buck.

“Santa Barbara has always felt like home to me,” said Birkey, who’s released 10 albums on S.B. label Household Ink Records. “It’s where I got my start as a professional musician coming out of college at UCSB.”

Often compared to musicians Chet Baker and Miles Davis, Birkey is regarded as one of the modern voices in the jazz scene. His most recent album, Rome, was recorded in Rome, Italy, and captures the romantic essence of the city, a picturesque album full of Italian charm.

Birkey’s current project is the score for the upcoming film For Every Lonely Soul. He composed, arranged, and recorded new tracks for the film, but it will also feature existing songs from his extensive catalog. Birkey’s work for the film is described by the film’s co-director Summer Brooke Gómez as, “the heart of this film. His ineffable emotionality brings a whole new dimension to our storytelling.”

Throughout his career, Birkey has played internationally — Russia, Italy, France, Canada, and around the United States. However, despite that global resume, Santa Barbara still holds a special place in the musician’s heart.

“I have so many fond memories of playing with Joseppi’s Wedding Band, Spencer the Gardener, The Avant Gardeners — which eventually became the Nate Birkey Quintet — and so many other musicians and groups,” said Birkey. “And the support and affection I feel from the audience whenever I return is hard to put words to, but is what keeps me coming back.”

Nate Birkey performs at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Tue., Jul. 23, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at sohosb.com/events/nate-birkey-soho-santa-barbara-4.