Theater Review | ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’
Upbeat Show Snaps and Taps Into the Zeitgeist
It’s the SBCC Theatre Group’s big summer musical, and this year’s signature color is pink! (Law) school is in session with Heather Hach’s Legally Blonde: The Musical, directed by Katie Laris and choreographed by Christina McCarthy.
The premise: Sorority queen Elle Woods gets dumped for a more “serious” woman and takes on Harvard Law to win back her boyfriend. The show is based on the 2001 film (Legally Blonde), a comedy that both champions and skewers the “blonde” mystique. Is Elle Woods a bit of a “Barbie”? Sure. But as we learned (again) last summer, there’s no reason why we can’t expand our definitions. The musical, however, exists in a medium that lends itself well to camp, so the story is brighter and has that ol’ Broadway razzle dazzle. It takes a specific kind of walk-the-line energy to keep this production appropriately absurd while still telling a relatable story of self-realization, and the SBCC cast straddles silliness and sincerity in a way that makes the show pulse with life.
The music is lively and pop-driven, but don’t be misled by perceived simplicity, especially for our protagonist. Cambria Metzinger as Elle is a real talent, with a strong, clear, well-trained voice that serves as the steam engine of the production.
Rod Lathim, Felicia Hall, Will Muse, and Shannon Saleh all have memorable scenes and supporting roles to enjoy: Lathim’s “Blood in the Water” is the first mesmerizing taste of the cult of personality he fosters amongst his students; Hall’s “Bend and Snap” is divine; Muse’s “package swagger” is an absolute gag; and Saleh sings an entire song while jumping rope.
Legally Blonde the Musical is physically, vocally, choreographically, and comedically impressive — and I enjoyed SBCC’s production more than the most recent professional tour. Catch the show at the Garvin Theatre through July 27th. See theatregroupsbcc.com/current-season