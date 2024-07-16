Theater Review | ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

It’s the SBCC Theatre Group’s big summer musical, and this year’s signature color is pink! (Law) school is in session with Heather Hach’s Legally Blonde: The Musical, directed by Katie Laris and choreographed by Christina McCarthy.

The premise: Sorority queen Elle Woods gets dumped for a more “serious” woman and takes on Harvard Law to win back her boyfriend. The show is based on the 2001 film (Legally Blonde), a comedy that both champions and skewers the “blonde” mystique. Is Elle Woods a bit of a “Barbie”? Sure. But as we learned (again) last summer, there’s no reason why we can’t expand our definitions. The musical, however, exists in a medium that lends itself well to camp, so the story is brighter and has that ol’ Broadway razzle dazzle. It takes a specific kind of walk-the-line energy to keep this production appropriately absurd while still telling a relatable story of self-realization, and the SBCC cast straddles silliness and sincerity in a way that makes the show pulse with life.

The music is lively and pop-driven, but don’t be misled by perceived simplicity, especially for our protagonist. Cambria Metzinger as Elle is a real talent, with a strong, clear, well-trained voice that serves as the steam engine of the production.

Rod Lathim, Felicia Hall, Will Muse, and Shannon Saleh all have memorable scenes and supporting roles to enjoy: Lathim’s “Blood in the Water” is the first mesmerizing taste of the cult of personality he fosters amongst his students; Hall’s “Bend and Snap” is divine; Muse’s “package swagger” is an absolute gag; and Saleh sings an entire song while jumping rope.

Legally Blonde the Musical is physically, vocally, choreographically, and comedically impressive — and I enjoyed SBCC’s production more than the most recent professional tour. Catch the show at the Garvin Theatre through July 27th. See theatregroupsbcc.com/current-season