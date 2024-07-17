We are proud to announce that we have won awards for our 2023 stories, photography, layouts, and newsletters from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA).

The California Journalism Awards provide the opportunity for publishers and editors to promote excellence in journalism and recognize their staffs’ outstanding work to inform and enlighten their readers through reporting, design, photography and multimedia in print and online. A select group of experienced out-of-state journalists judged 2,964 entries with publication dates between January 1 and December 31, 2023. The awards were announced on July 13 at the annual California News Publishers Association annual conference.

1st Place:

Writing: “Death of a Daily” by Nick Welsh

Coverage of Youth and Education: “Not as Easy as ABC: Schools Tackle Literacy” by Callie Fausey

Community Calendar: “The Week” by Terry Ortega and Lola Watts

Photo Story/Essay: “Dia de los Muertos” by Ingrid Bostrom

Sports Feature Story: “Keeping the Game of the Gods Alive” by Ryan P. Cruz

2nd Place:

Agricultural Reporting: “Santa Barbara County Grows All the Wine Grapes” by Matt Kettmann

Columns: “Angry Poodle” by Nick Welsh

Feature Photo: “Freddy Janka” by Ingrid Bostrom

Food Writing/Reporting: “Why We’re Rah-Rah for Bulleton’s Na Na Thai” by Matt Kettmann

Photo Story/Essay: “Summer Solstice Parade” by Ingrid Bostrom

Profile Story: “The Central Coast’s Perfect Host” by Matt Kettmann

3rd Place:

Agricultural Reporting: “Cracking the Elderberry Code” by Matt Kettmann

Environmental Reporting: “The Santa Barbara Scientist Who Found Poison in the Pacific” by Callie Fausey

Labor Reporting: “Santa Barbara Unified School District vs. Teacher Union Series” by Callie Fausey

Photo Story/Essay: “Keeping the Game of the Gods Alive” by Ingrid Bostrom

4th Place:

Arts & Entertainment Coverage: “Fall Arts & Lectures Offerings Dish Out Arts, Talk, and High-Stakes Culture” by Josef Woodard and Leslie Dinaberg

Best Newsletter: “Full Belly Files” by Matt Kettmann

Community Focus Award: “Solvang Pride Flags” by Tyler Hayden

Feature Photo: “T.C. Boyle” by Ingrid Bostrom

Photojournalism: “SBI’s 2023 Photojournalism” by Ingrid Bostrom

Profile Story: “Manuel Unzueta’s Murals Paint Stories on Santa Barbara’s Walls” by Nick Welsh

5th Place:

In-Depth Reporting: “Student Sedated at Santa Ynez High” by Tyler Hayden