2023 CNPA California Journalism Awards
We are proud to announce that we have won awards for our 2023 stories, photography, layouts, and newsletters from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA).
The California Journalism Awards provide the opportunity for publishers and editors to promote excellence in journalism and recognize their staffs’ outstanding work to inform and enlighten their readers through reporting, design, photography and multimedia in print and online. A select group of experienced out-of-state journalists judged 2,964 entries with publication dates between January 1 and December 31, 2023. The awards were announced on July 13 at the annual California News Publishers Association annual conference.
1st Place:
Writing: “Death of a Daily” by Nick Welsh
Coverage of Youth and Education: “Not as Easy as ABC: Schools Tackle Literacy” by Callie Fausey
Community Calendar: “The Week” by Terry Ortega and Lola Watts
Photo Story/Essay: “Dia de los Muertos” by Ingrid Bostrom
Sports Feature Story: “Keeping the Game of the Gods Alive” by Ryan P. Cruz
2nd Place:
Agricultural Reporting: “Santa Barbara County Grows All the Wine Grapes” by Matt Kettmann
Columns: “Angry Poodle” by Nick Welsh
Feature Photo: “Freddy Janka” by Ingrid Bostrom
Food Writing/Reporting: “Why We’re Rah-Rah for Bulleton’s Na Na Thai” by Matt Kettmann
Photo Story/Essay: “Summer Solstice Parade” by Ingrid Bostrom
Profile Story: “The Central Coast’s Perfect Host” by Matt Kettmann
3rd Place:
Agricultural Reporting: “Cracking the Elderberry Code” by Matt Kettmann
Environmental Reporting: “The Santa Barbara Scientist Who Found Poison in the Pacific” by Callie Fausey
Labor Reporting: “Santa Barbara Unified School District vs. Teacher Union Series” by Callie Fausey
Photo Story/Essay: “Keeping the Game of the Gods Alive” by Ingrid Bostrom
4th Place:
Arts & Entertainment Coverage: “Fall Arts & Lectures Offerings Dish Out Arts, Talk, and High-Stakes Culture” by Josef Woodard and Leslie Dinaberg
Best Newsletter: “Full Belly Files” by Matt Kettmann
Community Focus Award: “Solvang Pride Flags” by Tyler Hayden
Feature Photo: “T.C. Boyle” by Ingrid Bostrom
Photojournalism: “SBI’s 2023 Photojournalism” by Ingrid Bostrom
Profile Story: “Manuel Unzueta’s Murals Paint Stories on Santa Barbara’s Walls” by Nick Welsh
5th Place:
In-Depth Reporting: “Student Sedated at Santa Ynez High” by Tyler Hayden
