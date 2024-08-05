Moxy Santa Barbara Hotel Is Bold Rebrand of Funk Zone Hotel

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone lies the Moxy Santa Barbara hotel, a bold new addition to the already-iconic neighborhood. Known for its hip and modern appeal, elements of the Funk Zone are reflected in the fresh and eclectic feel of the Moxy.

Moxy Santa Barbara is open to all, their target guests being “fun hunters,” as described by General Manager Angela Rose. All guests check in at Bar Moxy located in the lobby, where they are given their room key and treated with a complimentary Moxy signature cocktail — a vodka soda with a eucalyptus and lemon essence.

“We definitely push the boundaries, but we push the boundaries of fun,” said Jacki Dawson, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The Moxy Bar | Photo: Rob Benson

While the hotel is on the smaller side, with only 31 cozy guest rooms ranging from 135-250 square feet, the Moxy makes creative use of its unique space. The lobby is decorated with eclectic, teal-clad furniture and stocked with coffee table games, serving as an intimate space where guests can interact and mingle with one another. There is also a fully stocked communal grab-and-go kitchen open to all, which offers snacks, beverages, and complimentary morning coffee service.

Originally the Wayfarer, Moxy Santa Barbara recently rebranded under owners StonePark Capital and Azul Hospitality Group, a hotel management company. The hotel is Marriott branded and follows Marriott hotel standards, making it a privately owned franchise hotel. Despite new ownership and management, Moxy still makes sure to incorporate the former hotel’s local charm. The walls are lined with artwork by local artists, most notably a giant multi-colored llama painting by former NFL linebacker and Carpinteria-born artist Chris Gocong. The hotel also carries goods by Santa Barbara–based companies, like local coffee roaster Zaca Coffee.

What’s most unique about the hotel are the rooms. Each of the 31 rooms are stylish and modern, equipped with flat screen TVs, walk-in showers, and vibrant sheets and decor. Despite the cozy space, Moxy Santa Barbara uses creative layouts to maximize the floorplan. Some rooms feature bunk beds and even fold-out trundle beds, breaking the norm of a typical hotel room and providing a playful and fun experience.

Poolside at The Moxy | Photo: Rob Benson

Lobby at The Moxy | Photo: Rob Benson

Lobby at The Moxy | Photo: Rob Benson

One of the rooms at The Moxy | Photo: Rob Benson

The hotel provides convenient and easy access to the entire Funk Zone, perfect for those hoping to explore the local culture. It is walking distance from the Waterfront and downtown State Street, just minutes away from quintessential Santa Barbara eateries and shops. Moxy also features an outdoor pool, lined with colorful chairs and funky orange umbrellas to provide a fun, relaxing day out in the sun. On the lawn is a cornhole set and a miniature giraffe statue, a testament to the hotel’s fun and edgy demeanor. Guests are also able to check-out beach cruiser bikes.

Moxy Santa Barbara is located at 12 East Montecito Street in Santa Barbara, California. Nightly room rates range from $259-$389. For more information about bookings, visit the Moxy website or call (805) 845-1000.