Parents of Secretly Filmed Child Take Santa Barbara Charter School, School District to Court for Negligence

Many Santa Barbara parents have felt uneasy since it was revealed that Steven Schapansky, a 5th-6th grade teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta, was allegedly found with hidden recording devices and videos of children in places where they change clothes.

That includes the parents of Jane Doe, a confirmed victim and subject of the recordings, who are now filing a claim against the Santa Barbara Unified School District and the charter school for negligence.

Schapansky was arrested last month on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy with a recording device, but was released shortly after. He has been put on leave by the school as the investigation continues. Since the Independent first broke the news about the case, several parents have reached out with concerns and questions.

“We have had some outreach as well — this is a case of great public interest,” said Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “Investigation remains ongoing, and detectives do not have additional information to share at this stage.”

Attorneys David Ring and Natalie Weatherford of Taylor and Ring, a California plaintiff trial law firm, filed the recent claim against the district and the school on behalf of Jane Doe, a confirmed victim of the elicit recording at the school. Doe’s parents were contacted by police and have been involved in the investigation.

The tort claim, Weatherford explained, is a sort of “precursor” to filing a lawsuit, seeking compensation for the young victims. As to what they are filing the claim over, Weatherford said it is “twofold” at this point.

“It’s the negligence of the school district in allowing something like this to happen on the campus,” she said. “We have information that he was recording students for almost six years.”

She added, “And it’s also to get answers for the families, and wherever this ends up, that the families and their children are protected going forward.”

Schapansky was employed at the school for about seven years. However, Laura Donner, the school’s director of education, called the allegations a “complete shock.” Schapansky’s profile on the school’s website has since been taken down, and he’s been placed on indefinite leave.

“It’s just so unexpected and so upsetting,” Donner said.

Besides the misdemeanor, no other criminal charges have yet been filed against Schapansky.

However, court records show that Santa Barbara Charter School filed a petition against Schapansky on July 24 for a workplace violence restraining order — used to protect employees from a person who has stalked, harassed, been violent, or threatened violence at the workplace — to protect Cristina Cullen, the school’s director of operations. A hearing is scheduled for August 12, but no other details are available at this time.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said last month that it is “conducting extensive follow-up on this case” to identify the juvenile victims in the recordings and working closely with administrators from the school to coordinate outreach and support services.

As to whether they are looking to build a bigger case as more victims come forward, Weatherford said that it’s possible, and they will “see what develops from this.”

“But at this point, we know of one family that’s absolutely been affected by what’s happening,” she said. “In situations like this, I can tell you that these people feel incredibly helpless.

“This case raises significant concerns about privacy and safety in schools,” she continued. “Schools must take steps to protect children from predators, especially predators on their own campus.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District does not comment on pending litigation.