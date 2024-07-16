Santa Barbara Charter School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Placing ‘Secret Recording Devices’ Around School  

[Updated: Tue., July 16, 2024, 5:08 p.m.]

A teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta was arrested over the weekend for allegedly recording children using hidden recording devices “in several locations, including the school where he was employed,” according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The 54-year-old suspect, Steven Schapansky, teaches 5th- and 6th-grade students at the small, K-6 campus. He was arrested on Saturday, July 13, after deputies received a report that “secret recording devices” were found in his possession the day prior.

Recordings were captured at various locations, including “in areas where juveniles would change clothing,” said Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, in a press release on Tuesday.

Schapansky was booked at the Main Jail for invasion of privacy with a recording device (a misdemeanor), but he has since been released.

“Detectives are conducting extensive follow-up on this case to identify the juvenile victims who were recorded without their knowledge,” Zick said. “Detectives are working closely with administrators from the Santa Barbara Charter School to coordinate outreach and support services.”

Schapansky has worked at the school for about seven years, according to Laura Donner, the school’s director of education. She called the allegations a “complete shock.”

“It’s just so unexpected and so upsetting,” Donner said.

Right now, all school staff are on summer break. However, “this is the type of scenario that puts [Schapansky] on immediate leave,” she explained. The type of leave will be determined based upon the outcome of the investigation and what, if any, charges are filed.

“We are in contact with the District Attorney’s Office to get that information. But, at this point, he is on leave,” Donner said.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office through the Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of victims are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused, Zick said. Advocates are available to ensure that victims are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.

Victims have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.