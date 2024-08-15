A Home Nestled in a Hidden Garden

Once I stepped through the gate in the tall hedge, I was not surprised to see a peaceful garden surrounding this cozy little home at 30 South Salinas Street. I knew from my research that the home’s first owner, circa 1915, had been a professional gardener. We’ll never know if the present garden was his creation, but it fits perfectly with the home’s history.

Samuel Guy Ridge and his wife, Beatrice, were the first owners of this home. Samuel was from England, although he had been born in South Africa. He worked as a gardener on the estate called Vegamar. If that name does not ring a bell, perhaps you’ve heard of the Child Estate? That was the name more commonly used for the property that is now occupied by the Santa Barbara Zoo, which sits on the edge of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge. Way back when, this body of water was called the Salt Pond. Salinas means “salty” in Spanish, so this is the origin of the street name Salinas Street.

30 South Salinas living room | Credit: Betsy J. Green

30 South Salinas patio | Credit: Betsy J. Green



Credit: S.B. News-Press, March 16, 1926

A Musical Time

Some studies have shown that music can have a positive effect on plant growth. Perhaps the family that lived in this home in the 1920s also contributed to the lush greenery in the garden. Val and Gladys Felger were both involved in music. Val owned a music store in Santa Barbara that sold phonographs, records, radios, and pianos. Gladys taught dancing in the home. Her pupils included many young girls studying ballet, and she taught ballroom dancing to adults as well. She and some of her young students danced in the first Fiesta in 1924. Gladys also danced at some of the local cinemas here at a time when it was common to combine a movie with live acts on stage. Movies at that time were often shorter than they are today, so singers and dancers were often added before or after the film to fill out the program.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Gladys had studied dance in Los Angeles at a famous school known as the Denishawn School of Dancing. This school specialized in what we often call “modern dance.” In an interesting coincidence, this was also one of the places where Martha Graham studied after she graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1913. Graham was also an instructor at the dance school. Graham’s family still lived here in the 1920s, and she sometimes came here to visit and perform. It’s quite possible that she and Gladys knew each other. The Felgers lived in the home until the mid-1930s.

A High School Star

Residents of this home were in the news again in the 1950s. Peggy Wood was chosen as “Miss Typical Teen of 1959” at the Carrillo Recreation Center. Wood lived in this home and was a senior at Santa Barbara High School that year. The local paper explained that this annual contest since 1951 included a fashion show with the candidates modeling evening dress, bathing suit, and sportswear. The winner was judged on personality, speaking voice, poise, and attractiveness.

Peggy Wood, “Miss Typical Teen” 1959 | Credit: S.B. News-Press, August 29, 1959

Peggy Wood was a manager and member of the pom-pom girls at the high school, was in the student legislature, and also participated in theater productions. She later attended San Jose State College and became a flight attendant, then known as a stewardess.

The present owners of this house, Darroch Greer and Stephanie Geyer, enjoy their cozy home in its sunlit garden setting.

