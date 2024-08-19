Masq(p)arade! Seeks Performers for ‘Pianos on Street’ Grand Finale on October 18

Looking for a place to show off your piano skills? Why not try a hand-painted piano on State Street! The fourth annual Masq(p)arade! performance progressive will take place on October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. As a whole, the celebration will serve as the grand finale of Pianos on State, the annual painted piano project that will be on display throughout Santa Barbara from October 1 through 20.

Masq(p)arade! is looking for Santa Barbara area-musicians, performers, and performance groups to put on bite-sized shows along State Street in the History Arts District. Each performance is 15 minutes long with enough time between acts for onlookers to advance up State Street and check out the next performance. All acts must be piano-based and incorporate whimsical masks. In addition, a small honorarium will be awarded to artists that are selected to perform for Masq(p)arade!.

The collaborative art project is organized by the Santa Barbara Arts Collective and seeks to spontaneously reintroduce music into people’s everyday lives. The Masq(p)arade! performances started in 2021 as an interactive complement to Pianos on State after the COVID-19 pandemic. And as crowds gather and move up and down State Street, these brightly painted pianos easily catch the eye. Add on the whimsical masked performances and State Street is sure to be a lively celebration.

Applications are now open and the final submission deadline is September 8. For more information about Masq(p)arade! and the entry form, visit masqparade.org.