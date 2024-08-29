Gary Clark Jr. Brings Electric Night Of Funk, Soul, and Rock N’ Roll

Guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr. wowed in his concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl, performing his greatest hits for an electric night of funk, soul, and rock n’ roll.

Clark Jr. is known for his musical fusion, often combining elements of multiple genres to create his own, unique sound. His August 22 concert did exactly that, perfectly showcasing Clark Jr.’s musical prowess and stage presence.

The night began with a short opening act performance by Suzanne Santo. Santo’s smooth vocals and violin blended with folksy guitar and backing vocals of Izzi Ray, making for an engaging act to kick off the evening.

As the sun began to set, Clark Jr.’s band took the stage, decked out in sunglasses and fashionable outfits. Smoke flooded the stage as Clark Jr. ran out, wearing heeled boots and a multicolored beanie and waving to the crowd. He took a white electric guitar from the stand, and began his first song of the night, “Maktub” from his 2024 album JPEG Raw. As the stage lights lined up with the rhythm of the song, they created a psychedelic experience as Clark Jr. crooned “time for a new revolution, yeah!”

Gary Clark Jr. at the Santa Barbara Bowl, August 22, 2024 | Photo: Carl Perry

After roars of applause, Clark Jr. yelled, “Y’all look good, man!” as the crowd continued to cheer.

As the night progressed, Clark Jr. played a set of songs beloved by fans and music enthusiasts alike. Audience members bobbed their heads and danced to his performances of “When My Train Pulls In,” “JPEG Raw,” and “I Walk Alone.” Each performance was an incredible display of musicality and made sure to feature each instrumentalist onstage, from the vocalists, accompanying guitarists, and pianist. Every song also featured guitar solos from Clark Jr. himself, each original and impressive in their own right. His musical expertise was apparent, experimenting with rhythm and sound as he performed guitar riffs live.

This crowd interaction continued throughout the night, with Clark Jr. making sure to share his gratitude and appreciation in between songs. At one point, an audience member yelled out, “I love you, Gary!” Clark Jr. smiled and replied, “I love you too, bro! Hell yeah, man!”

“Dude love is important. I love you too, man,” the singer continued. The audience was filled with “awws” at the heartfelt conversation.

During a break, Clark Jr. lifted his cup, saying “Cheers to everyone showing up, I appreciate you. … I know you’ve been to a show before!” The audience lifted their glasses with Clark Jr. and shared a drink with him, another instance of close crowd interaction fostered by the singer himself.

The concert concluded with songs “Bright Lights” and “Habits,” both performances having the crowd lifting their hands in the air, swaying along with Clark Jr.’s atmospheric funk songs.

As “Habits” wrapped up in a powerful fashion, Clark Jr. took the time to acknowledge the band, expressing his gratitude and respect for each musician. He then took the time to address the audience members and Santa Barbara Bowl one last time.

“Thank you so much, Santa Barbara! SB Bowl, thanks for hosting, thanks for taking care of us,” Clark Jr. said. “I appreciate you more than you know.”

The crowd roared and cheered in response, giving a standing ovation to the talented performers and an incredible night of music.