If you’re anything like us, when the winners of the 76th Emmy Awards are announced on Sunday, September 15, you’ll be left thinking “Oh yeah, I should really watch this show.” Or wondering, “Is that show really as good as people say it is?” With so much great content to stream these days, we’ve compiled our own collection of Emmy previews / reviews for some of the big shows that will be honored at the Emmy Awards airing at 5 p.m. on ABC and available to stream on Monday on Hulu. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were given out September 7 and 8 and can be watched on Hulu from September 15 – October 9.

Hosted by the father-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy, for this year’s Emmy Awards, Shōgun leads the Drama category with 25 nominations, while The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23. Other notable nominees include Only Murders in the Building with 21; Fargo with 15, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans with 10; Abbott Elementary with nine; Jim Henson Idea Man and What We Do in the Shadows with eight each; The Oscars with seven; Welcome to Wrexham with six; Ahsoka and Dancing with the Stars with five each; and Reservation Dogs with four; among others.

The star-studded list of presenters includes: Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael García Bernal, Matt Bomer, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Disney Legend Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dulé Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Niecy Nash-Betts, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Mekhi Phifer, Melissa Peterman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Jimmy Smits, Antony Starr, Gina Torres, Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke, Susan Kelechi Watson, Damon Wayans, Kristen Wiig, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang, and Steven Yeun are confirmed to present. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medalist rugby player Ilona Maher will also appear.

The Independent’s Reviews of Emmy-Nominated Shows

Abbott Elementary reviewed by Tia Trinh: School is back in session and so are the iconic teachers of Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary in Season 3. Read the review here.

Baby Reindeer reviewed by Caitlin Scialla: Richard Gadd’s sinister thriller leaves audiences contemplating big issues. Read the review here.

The Bear reviewed by Lauren Chiou: Season two cooks up a newer, bolder flavor and gives a closer look into the restaurant world. Read the review here.

The Crown reviewed by Caitlin Scialla: Season 6 doesn’t deliver on the earlier promise of the hit series. Read the review here.

The Morning Show reviewed by Lauren Chiou: In season three, Apple TV+ drama finds its footing. Led By Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show embraces its dramatic flair for a compelling watch. Read the review here.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 reviewed by Tia Trinh: With parodies and impressions aplenty, SNL Season 49 was full of laughter and breaking character. Read the review here.