The Goleta Lemon Festival Squeezes Back into the End of the Month

Autumn is just around the corner, and so is the return of the Goleta Lemon Festival! On September 28 and 29, the 31st annual festival will transform Girsh Park into a lemon-lover’s haven. Organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria, the festival celebrates the area’s long history and role in lemon harvesting. As the largest community event hosted annually in Goleta, this year’s lemon festival will see more than 80 booths including nonprofit organizations; lemon-flavored foods, treats, and beverages; and plenty of lemon-themed gifts.

Alongside all the vendors and booths, this year’s Lemon Festival is split into various areas. For entertainment, check out the American Riviera Bank Main Stage, the ExxonMobil “Safety Street,” the Santa Barbara Airport Kids’ Zone, a sectioned-off area for the 17th annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, and the Point Market Community Stage. For food and drink options, walk on over to the Community West Bank Food Court, the Signature Aviation Lemon Lounge, and the Polar Seltzer Cool-Down Zone.

“We hope this year’s festival continues to bring the community together, celebrating our rich lemon-growing history while also creating new memories,” said Mary Lynn Harms-Romo, the Santa Barbara Coast Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications. “Our goal is to offer a fun, family-friendly event with something for everyone — from local entertainment and delicious lemon treats to exciting kids’ activities.”

Family fun at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Live entertainment at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Family fun at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Community demonstrations for the whole family at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Family fun at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

The live music performances will go on throughout the entire festival and take place on the American Riviera Bank Main Stage. Santa Barbara band Area 51 will be headlining on Saturday alongside Jack Keough, Peer Pressure, and Tequila Mockingbird. Sunday will feature Marika and The Ohms, illunis, and the Goodlanders, making the weekend an exciting lineup of music across all genres.

In order to ensure that everyone can capture every moment of fun, there will also be a Scale Microgrids charging station near the stage and dance floor. You’ll want to make sure your phone is fully charged so as to not miss recording the pie-eating contests on both days at the American Riviera Bank Main Stage!

The Lemon Festival is sponsored by a large number of patrons who are all eager to contribute toward the annual event. ExxonMobil will be presenting “Safety Street,” the largest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in Santa Barbara County. All attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about these services through exploring the fire trucks, taking pictures with Smokey the Bear, and meeting the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit (on horses) and Sheriff K-9 teams.

For the children who are antsy to keep moving, the Santa Barbara Airport Kids’ Zone is the place to go. There’s plenty of opportunity to balance trying the sweet treats and participating in a number of activities that are included in the activity wristband. Activities range from rides and games such as archery tag, inflatable bubbles, mini-golfing, and much more. In order to participate in these activities, however, attendees must have the activity wristband which is available for pre-purchase online — and you’ll save $5 off the cost of buying the wristband at the festival itself.

Car Show at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy



Car Show at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

The Fall Classic Car Show will take place on the Saturday of the festival and is being presented by Ruth Ann Bowe Village Properties. The car show sees classics from Corvettes and Camaros to trucks and pick-ups, and motorcycles and bicycles. The judging committee will announce their results at the end of Saturday.

The Point Market Community Stage and the Polar Seltzer Cool-Down Zones are the newest additions to this year’s festival. The former will feature entertainment and performances from Santa Barbara troops, groups, and organizations including Ukulele Jim, Cruz Dance, and Ruby and the Thorns on Saturday and Zermeno Dance Academy and GirlDad on Sunday. This stage will be by the cool-down zone with drinks and refreshing options for those who might want a brief break from the festivities.

The Community West Bank Food Court and the Signature Aviation Lemon Lounge return with vendor options for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options (lemon-themed, of course) and various food options.

Lemon beer at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Lots of food to enjoy at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Lemon treats at the Goleta Lemon Festival | Photo: Courtesy

Parking and admission into the festival is free. There is also bike parking at the Rad Power Bikes Bike Valet. This sponsor will be giving away a limited edition “Gold Rush” Runner2 electric bike complete with a variety of accessories and a voucher for a FREE first tune-up.

The festival will be open on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both days will be jam-packed with lemony fun for community members of all ages to participate in and enjoy.

“One of the best parts of the festival is the sense of community. Of course, sampling the wide array of lemon-themed treats is a highlight too!” Harms-Romo added.

With two full days packed with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy, the Lemon Festival is sure to bring in another eager crowd of lemon lovers. For more information about the festival activities, visit lemonfestival.com.