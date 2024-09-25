Fall Arts Preview | Dance Takes a Leap

Dance Takes a Leap

Lots of Happy Feet on the Horizon for Fall

By Leslie Dinaberg | September 26, 2024

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan | Credit: Courtesy

Fall ushers in a whole slew of lively dance performances for us to enjoy. Bringing in live music for the first time in the company’s history, State Street Ballet launches its 30th season October 26-27 at the Granada with the double bill of Scheherazade and The Firebird, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti. Describing it as “more than just a performance,” Artistic Director Megan Philipp shared, “It’s a night of unforgettable artistry, and a celebration of 30 years of ballet excellence.” This season will also see unprecedented collaborations with local arts organizations. In addition to the Santa Barbara Symphony, they will also work with Opera Santa Barbara, The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra, the Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Public Library, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

‘Scheherazade’ and ‘The Firebird’ | Credit: Kyle London Photography

‘Scheherazade’ and ‘The Firebird’ | Credit: Kyle London Photography

‘Scheherazade’ and ‘The Firebird’ | Credit: Kyle London Photography

‘Scheherazade’ and ‘The Firebird’ | Credit: Rose Eichenbaum

‘Scheherazade’ and ‘The Firebird’ | Credit: Rose Eichenbaum

Lil Buck and Jon Boogz | Credit: Courtesy

The reliably wonderful dance offerings from UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) kick off the fall season on October 24, with what promises to be a stellar evening with Lil Buck and Jon Boogz performing an original piece created especially for A&L. World-renowned for his gravity-defying repertoire that spans Memphis Jookin’, hip-hop, ballet, and contemporary, Lil Buck has collaborated with huge names like Yo-Yo Ma and Mikhail Baryshnikov and now is working with choreographer/street artist Boogz, who is known for pushing the boundaries of movement, storytelling, and dance and was the first Black street dancer honored by the Emmys.

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan | Credit: Courtesy

The innovative contemporary Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan’s production of 13 Tongues is up next from A&L on November 2. Then, with The Nutcracker Suite, on December 5, Dorrance Dance brings their high-energy interpretation to Duke Ellington’s and Billy Strayhorn’s take on the holiday classic Tchaikovsky score. Michelle Dorrance (so dazzling onstage with Tiler Peck last season), will also give a free community tap class on December 8 at 1 p.m. at the Carrillo Ballroom.

[Click to enlarge] Dorrance Dance | Credit: Courtesy

Tango Lovers, an international company devoted to promoting the art of tango all over the world, brings its U.S.A. tour Volver 2 directly from Argentina and Uruguay to the Lobero on October 17. Featuring the legendary, multiple-award-winning tango singer Guillermo Fernandez and an orchestra led by Grammy-winner Lautaro Greco, this Broadway-style show is sure to delight both dance and music lovers. Also coming to the Lobero, on November 21, is Wildflowers. Co-presented by Elemental Arts and Selah Dance Collective, this is a story of how art and movement help with healing, as seen through the lens of aerial, circus, and dance arts.

Nair Schinca and Nicolas Schell of Tango Lovers | Credit: Courtesy

Tango Lovers | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Dance Theater (SBDT), UCSB’s professional dance company, presents its fall program November 15-17. Designed to stimulate choreographic research and educational connection between students, professional artists, university colleagues, and local audiences, SBDT brings world-class contemporary dance performance to town. Also on the schedule November 22-24 is the UCSB Faculty Dance Concert, which has not been presented since 2016. The faculty member choreographers exploring musicality, athleticism, and the joy of watching dancers fly through space with agility and speed include: Valerie Huston, Monique Meunier, Delila Moseley, Christina Sanchez, and Brandon Whited.

For more information and tickets, see artsandlectures.ucsb.edu, lobero.org, statestreetballet.com, and

theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news.