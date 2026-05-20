Flight of the Conchords, Santa Barbara Bowl, May 7, 2026 | Photo: Carl Perry

After an eight-year hiatus from the stage, Flight of the Conchords returned this month with a reunion tour that felt equal parts triumphant comeback, chaotic rehearsal, and emotional group therapy.

The New Zealanders swooped into the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 8 before heading to Los Angeles for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. The Bowl show was packed to the rafters, mainly with Millennials who fell hard for Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie nearly 20 years ago when their HBO sitcom brought their droll wit to the American masses.

The performance was hardly polished in the conventional sense ― forgotten lyrics, flubbed cues, and drawn-out transitions were frequent. But the rough edges around otherwise gut-busting songs was all part of the appeal. That blend of sincerity and absurdity was quintessential Conchords energy.

Opening with an updated version of “Robots,” the duo reframed their old satire of bumbling automatons into modern anxieties about AI. The song, originally released in 2008, was suddenly less absurd and more uncomfortably current. But still hilarious.

“Humans invented artificial intelligence, and then they had us doing really stupid shit with it,” Clement, in the role of an angsty robot, explained over a beep-boop beat. “They gave us all the knowledge, deep learning, gave us the power to solve complex, scientific, mathematical equations,” McKenzie added. “Then just asked us questions like, ‘How do you cook an egg?’”

Flight of the Conchords, Santa Barbara Bowl, May 7, 2026 | Photo: Carl Perry

Flight of the Conchords, Santa Barbara Bowl, May 7, 2026 | Photo: Carl Perry

Other fan favorites ― like “Hurt Feelings,” “Frodo,” “Father and Son,” “The Most Beautiful Girl (in the Room),” and “Hiphopopotamus vs Rhymenoceros” ― were also reminders of a simpler, sillier time. In fact, the whole evening was sprinkled with reflections of the past and acknowledgments that while the world has only gotten scarier, here was a chance to laugh it off.

Jokes aside, the Conchords’ true musicianship was on full display as they harmonized and played an array of instruments, including guitar, bass, keyboard, flute, and various digital devices with “too many buttons,” Clement complained.

They also playfully roasted Santa Barbara, explaining they’d spent time in the Funk Zone but wondered where the Hip-Hop and Synth Zones were located. The “Seagull” song was a hit among the coastal residents, and their anti-ICE sentiments ― wrapped in faux concern that they’d gotten too tan and would soon be deported ― certainly resonated with the crowd.

All in all, among the puns and rhymes and mild debauchery, the night offered something bigger and unexpected: a brief sense of unity in a divided era, and a reminder that while the problems out there are certainly serious, we don’t have to take every moment so seriously.