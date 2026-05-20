The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Ensembles will close out their season with a free Spring Finale Concert on Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. The performance will showcase the talents of three youth ensembles — the Camerata Ensemble, Philharmonia Orchestra, and Santa Barbara Youth Symphony — with more than 100 gifted young musicians from across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The concert will showcase the remarkable dedication and development of the ensemble’s student musicians grades 2 through 12.

The concert is led by The Symphony’s Youth Ensembles Music Directors Dr. Daniel Gee and Marisa McLeod. The concert’s diverse repertoire will span a variety of musical styles and traditions, from Aaron Copland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo, Juan Pablo Contreras’s vibrant La Silla, as well as a combined Philharmonia Orchestra and Youth Symphony performance of Dvořák’s A New World Festival.

“One of the great rewards of music education is witnessing young musicians gradually discover not only their artistic voice, but also their confidence, discipline, and sense of connection to something larger than themselves,” said Gee. “This concert reflects years of dedication and growth, and it is deeply meaningful to share that journey with our community.”

Jeffrey Hough Pattison is no stranger to hard work. The Santa Barbara Symphony alumni has been playing the violin since he was six years old and joined the Symphony’s Youth Ensembles program during high school. He won the 2025 Youth Concerto Competition and has continued to excel in playing into college, where he now studies as an undergraduate violin performance major at the University of Redlands Conservatory of Music. Pattison will be featured as a soloist in the concert, performing Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor.

“Audiences will experience the full arc of our Ensembles program, from students taking their earliest steps in ensemble playing to advanced young artists preparing for the next chapter of their musical lives,” said Gee.

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensembles program is looking to continue their mission of musical excellence and nurturing the next generation of artists and music-lovers. They are currently accepting applications for all three levels, with a priority deadline on May 26. Auditions will be held in June. One year of experience playing an instrument and the ability to read music are required.

For more information on application requirements and applying, visit here. The upcoming concert is free and tickets are not needed.