For a Thriving Lompoc, Yes on School Bond Measure M

Good public schools are the backbone of vibrant communities. They are essential not only for the education of our children but for the prosperity and well-being of the entire community. Lompoc’s rich history provides us with a powerful reminder of how pivotal education is to our future.

In the late 1800s, Lompoc’s founders had a grand vision to support education by establishing a public agricultural college. They collected $10,000 from home sales for this purpose, with College Avenue named as a testament to their noble goal. However, the funds were diverted to build a wharf at Lompoc Landing, north of the Santa Ynez River. When storms destroyed the wharf, the college fund was lost, and with it, the dream of the agricultural school. This story leaves us to wonder: What might have been if those funds had been invested in education as intended?

Fast forward to today, and Lompoc is again at a crossroads. Despite a legacy of underinvestment in education, our schools have much to be proud of. We have exceptional educators leading our schools. Lompoc Unified School District’s superintendent, Dr. Clara Finneran, is a dynamic leader, guiding a talented team of administrators and teachers. Just look at Lompoc High School Principal Celeste Pico, named the 2022 Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce, or Assistant Superintendent Brian Jaramillo, recognized as the Chamber’s 2024 Man of the Year. These leaders are driving excellence, along with award-winning teachers like Alisyn Blanton of Miguelito Elementary, Santa Barbara County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Measure M would help fund the repair or replacement of buildings at Lompoc’s public schools. | Courtesy

But despite this stellar leadership, our school facilities are in dire need of repair. Classrooms have leaky roofs, outdated plumbing, and even asbestos contamination. Many students still learn in temporary buildings that are literally falling apart, while the district lacks the modern labs and state-of-the-art learning spaces required for 21st-century education. After the failure of three previous school bond measures, it is now more urgent than ever to pass Measure M to address these deficiencies.

Lompoc is on the verge of an economic boom, driven by developments in aerospace, renewable energy, and agriculture. The federal government is investing $600 million in defense at Vandenberg Space Force Base, while private space launch companies are also expanding. These investments will bring high-paying jobs to our area. [1] But without an investment in education, many of these jobs will go to people from outside the region, increasing housing costs and exacerbating local inequality.

We must invest in our local workforce, and the foundation of that workforce is our public schools. Quality education is key to developing the skills needed for these new industries. Strong public schools can equip Lompoc’s young people with the technical and specialized skills that don’t necessarily require a college degree but do demand high levels of training. Businesses look at the quality of local schools when deciding where to set up shop because they want to know there’s a well-educated workforce available. If Lompoc wants to capitalize on this economic growth, we must ensure our schools are up to the task.

High-quality public schools also help break the cycle of poverty by providing children from all backgrounds the opportunity for social mobility. Communities with strong schools tend to have lower crime rates, more engaged citizens, and a higher overall quality of life. In fact, research shows that improvements in public school facilities and education lead to long-term reductions in crime rates, further enhancing the livability and prosperity of the community.[2]

Measure M isn’t just about fixing infrastructure. It’s about creating a bright future for Lompoc’s children. It’s about ensuring every student has the opportunity to learn in a safe, clean, and modern environment. The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, a watchdog organization focused on the prudent use of taxpayer funds, has endorsed Measure M. They understand that well-funded schools are crucial for economic development. Measure M includes the establishment of an independent citizens’ oversight committee to ensure that all bond funds are used exclusively for necessary capital improvements and not for salaries or operating expenses.

Lompoc’s schools are in desperate need of these repairs and upgrades. This is our chance to invest in our children, our workforce, and our community’s future. Measure M gives us the opportunity to correct the underinvestment in education that has held Lompoc back. Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past. Let’s build a future where our schools are equipped to provide our children with the education they deserve.

Please vote Yes on Measure M this November. For more information, visit Yes4LompocKids.com.

