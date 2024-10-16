Auto Repair

Oren’s Automotive

orensauto.com

Simply put, Oren’s Automotive won’t soak you. That’s been their philosophy since day one, and voters have taken notice more than once. “In a world where many services are managed remotely, I take pride in our local approach, caring for the Santa Barbara community with integrity,” said owner Oren Glasman, a through-and-through people person who recently expanded his Funk Zone shop but may need to do so again, given its growing popularity. “Every day, both old and new friends and customers come in, sharing stories about family and life,” he said, emphasizing that his staff treat every car like their own. Josh G. called Glasman “the nicest guy in town” and said “he is always there to help out.” “Killer service, predictable results,” said Kit C.

Runner-Up: Muñoz’s Auto Repair

Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-a-Car

enterprise.com

There are two moments of any trip you always hope go smoothly: when you land at your destination and are itching to get going; and when you arrive back home and need your pillow, immediately. Santa Barbarans consistently rely on Enterprise for their quick and reliable customer service, especially in a pinch. “James, the assistant manager, was such a compassionate and professional representative,” said reader Lisa R. “We had an issue with our vehicle and he did not hesitate to remedy it for us.” Another employee, Fatima, helped Lisa find a lost bag, she said. “This was above expectations and deserves a big shout-out!”

Runner-Up: Hertz

Used Car Dealership

Milpas Motors

From left: Steve Hartmann, Tom Campi, Jim Crook, Teddy the dog | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

milpasmotors.com

“Fawn” isn’t too strong a word to describe how Milpas Motors customers talk about their time at the dealership. “Truly a good experience,” said Mark C., calling their sales staff honest brokers “in a marketplace dominated by people of lesser character.” “An overwhelmingly positive experience, start to finish,” said Jordan D. “They were very helpful and a pleasure to work with. Simply put, we’re fortunate to have a local dealership of this quality in S.B.” The Milpas Motors team said they appreciate the positive feedback, though it’s not necessarily a surprise, given how customer satisfaction is at the heart of what they do. “As a locally owned and family-oriented business, we prioritize kindness and respect,” they said.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara

Car Wash/Detailing

Educated Car Wash

educatedcarwash.com

“The guys do a really nice job,” said reader Kathy G. “I love the way my car looks after I take it to Educated.” On top of its state-of-the-art equipment and 40-plus years of business, there’s something else that makes the uptown pit stop different, said manager Jennifer Van Donge. “The efficiency and convenience of being able to fill your car with gas and get it fully cleaned in the same stop,” she said. The “Ultimate Wash” is their most popular option that comes with a tire dressing, undercarriage scrub, and clear-coat wax. They also offer full detail packages.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Hand Car Wash

New Car Dealership

Santa Barbara Auto Group

sbautogroup.com

Acuras, Audis, and Jaguars, oh my! Plus, BMWs, Land Rovers, Mercedes, and Porsches, oh yes! The Santa Barbara Auto Group is the only dealership on the Central Coast where you can one-stop-shop for seven high-end car brands, pretty much guaranteeing you’ll find what you’re looking for. Before you head over to the South Hope Avenue lots, peruse their online inventory and check out their financing options. Robert G. swears by the Santa Barbara Auto Group and isn’t shy about saying so. “Having purchased six vehicles from SBAG, I remain comfortable referring family and friends to them,” he said.

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Place to Get Tires

Costco

costco.com

Add tires to the list of essentials, like eyeglasses and coffins, that the wholesaler is famous for. Because like everything they carry, the inventory and price points are difficult to match. “Finding tires that will keep you safe through any adverse weather conditions and all seasons is easy with the selection at Costco,” a store rep said. “Other tire shops find it hard to beat the prices at our warehouses, where you can get car, truck, trailer, golf, and even industrial-grade ATV tires.” Rotation, repair, and battery services are also available. “Great value, excellent service,” said Thomas H.

Runner-Up: Big Brand Tire & Service

Quick Oil Change

Jiffy Lube

jiffylube.com

“They are everywhere, and fast,” said Kandice H. of the oil change chain. That’s a fact. There are three locations on the South Coast alone, each one pumping out freshly lubed cars at an incredible rate without sacrificing quality service. “I was able to drop my car off during my lunch break and pick it up afterward, which was a huge relief, because I was traveling early the next morning,” said Cindy P. “Always a positive experience,” said Kelly C. “Truthful and pleasant. Tried to fix my reverse lights, but couldn’t. Didn’t charge me to take it all apart.”

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tires