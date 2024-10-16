Appetizers/Tapas

Loquita

loquitasb.com

Loquita is one of those places Santa Barbarans go to feel like a tourist in their own town, the food is so transportively good and the setting so refreshingly vibrant. After two or three tapas — try the Gazpacho Blanco (soft boiled egg, sherry vinegar caviar, crispy leek, chive oil) and Pulpo a la Gallega (grilled Spanish octopus, confit potatoes, tri-color aioli) — it’s hard not to stroll to the beach or a wine bar and be reminded why we live where we live. “Our mission is to provide an inviting environment that feels like a second home, where guests can enjoy delicious, thoughtfully prepared food, inspired by Spanish flavors, alongside impeccable service,” said spokesperson Sophia Ramos. “It’s all about connection, celebration, and bringing people together.”

Runner-Up: Milk & Honey

Bagel Shop

Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels

bagelnet.com

With a location on Milpas and another in Carp, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels has dominated the local bagel game since opening way back in 1995. Maybe it’s the variety — Jack’s offers 19 kinds of bagels and 10 types of cream cheese for a total of 190 different flavor combinations. Maybe it’s their full breakfast and lunch menu, with a sausage hash and Greek wrap that rival any in town. Maybe it’s their top-notch catering service. Or maybe it’s because, as Raissa S. explained, “it’s the closest to N.Y.-style bagels we can get in S.B.! … YUMMM.”

Runner-Up: Bagel Market Café

Bakery

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

renaudsbistro.com

“Is there even another contender in town?” asked reader Kendra S. “Renaud’s is the best, hands down.” Susan W. said she covets their dark chocolate brownies, not to mention their baguettes. But by far, the most mentioned item at Renaud’s is their croissants. “Best croissants outside of Paris,” insists Thomas H. This authenticity is what Renaud Gonthier, President, says sets them apart. “We are the only true French pastry shop in Santa Barbara. The quality, recipes, and work methods are authentic to what can be found in the top pastry shops in France.” Ooh-la-la, we agree.

Runner-Up: Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Barbecue

Shalhoob’s

shalhoob.com

“My favorite part of running a restaurant is being able to serve AND employ great people within our community,” said LJ Shalhoob. “I get a kick out of being able to serve a local customer a tri-tip sandwich, them telling me it’s the best in town (instant gratification never hurts, haha), then turning around and paying an employee (who happens to be that customer’s nephew) with the same money the customer used to pay for their lunch. I’m big on local economics, and it doesn’t get any closer to the definition than that!” It doesn’t get better than putting smiles on both his customers’ and employees’ faces, Shalhoob said. “Having the opportunity to make people feel seen and respected really makes me feel like I’m making a difference in the community,” he said.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

Breakfast

Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

jeannines.com

“The Hardey family has worked to make Jeannine’s a part of the fabric of Santa Barbara for over 30 years and will continue to be a place where you can enjoy one-of-a-kind pastries and nutritious food every day,” said Alison Hardey. “We’ve won awards for lifetime achievement, been called the ‘comfort clubhouse’ in positive reviews, and been named one of the best breakfast and lunch spots in town. We are committed to earning your support and look forward to serving you for many years to come. … Our menu is a reflection of what we, as a family, like to eat: simple, wholesome meals made from natural ingredients. It’s good for your body and soul!”

Runner-Up: Cajun Kitchen Café

Breakfast Burrito

Burrito

Super Cucas

supercucasrestaurant.com

“OMG! If you haven’t been here and you live within 20 miles … c’mon, man!” says Super Cucas superfan Geno M. “This is by far the BEST food for your money … it’s absolutely amazing!” Definitely check out their amazing vegan options, says Jacob G. “Obviously beans, rice, and guacamole, but then also they have plant-based meats like soyrizo, soy chicken, and soy beef. It’s all perfectly done, classic California-style Mexican food. Good vibes at the downtown location too. It’s nice to sit outside. And they have groceries and fresh produce.”

Runner-Up (Breakfast Burrito): The Daily Grind

Runner-Up (Burrito): Los Agaves

Burger

Third Window Brewing Co.

Third Window Smashburger and staff | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

thirdwindowbrewing.com

Everyone has a smashburger these days, but Third Window Brewing was the local trendsetter of the delicious new movement. “It’ll blow your socks off,” says reader Angela R. “It’s my favorite whenever I am craving a new burger.” Mark M. called the Wagyu patties practically transcendent. “Magical,” he said. “Consistently excellent.” Customers also dig the restaurant and brewery’s spacious patio and, of course, their fantastic beer selection. Third Window’s owners got a little philosophical about their win and their life’s mission. “The members of Third Window are on a journey of continuous improvement,” they said. “Everything is an iteration; everything better than the last time.”

Runner-Up: The Habit Burger Grill

Carpinteria Restaurant

Little Dom’s Seafood

Little Dom’s Seafood | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Little Dom’s Seafood owner Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

ldseafood.com

“Heading into our fifth year at Little Dom’s Seafood, we are really excited to open up our deck, which will be home to crawfish boils, Summer BBQ Series, pig roasts, and wine dinners,” said owner Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet. In the meantime, the Linden Avenue hotspot will continue to offer fresh and local seafood prepared in their raw bar, pizzas made in their wood-fire oven, and all their now-famous California-Italian classics. Don’t forget: they have a killer breakfast and lunch menu and nightly specials like linguine and clams, osso buco, and cioppino.

Runner-Up: Teddy’s By the Sea

Chicken Wings

Sama Sama Kitchen

samasamakitchen.com

Once somewhat of a local secret, the Southeast Asian restaurant’s wings flew to stardom with a 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand Award and are now a must-munch for anyone entering Santa Barbara’s food scene. There are two types on the menu: the Signature Wings with tamarind-soy BBQ sauce, cilantro, and lime, and the Vietnamese Wings with fish sauce, lime, herbs, pickled Thai chili, and sesame. Can’t decide? Get the Half & Half option and go to town. “So flavorful and yummy,” said Ruben G. “By far the best wings,” said Angela R. “They are sticky good.”

Runner-Up: Wingstop

Chinese Restaurant

China Pavilion

china-pavilion.com

“Authentic” is the word that gets thrown around the most when talking about China Pavilion’s food. The evergreen winner of this category, which opened in 1995, serves modern Chinese cuisine as well as authentic Szechuan dishes, including a spicy peppercorn-flavored hot pot. The Chapala Street restaurant does dim sum on the weekends, which is more than worth the trip downtown, and every year serves up a Christmas Day menu. Somehow, their prices have remained reasonable, especially for families fleeing the house for a nice meal out.

Runner-Up: China Palace

Chocolate Company

See’s Candies

sees.com

“See’s is special because every step we take is about our customers,” said Pat Egan, president and CEO of the national brand. “From making the best candy on the planet, to making customers feel special by providing the best service possible, our mission is to bring them joy and ensure they know they will get the best-quality candy and service. When you come into our shops in Santa Barbara and Goleta, you know you’ll be greeted with a smile, treated as a friend, and you’ll walk away with at least a sample of the most delicious, American-made candy. And hopefully, you’ll also walk out with a treat for yourself or a gift for friends or family.”

Runner-Up: Chocolate Maya

Clam Chowder

Oysters

Seafood Restaurant

Brophy Bros.

brophybros.com

Brophy’s, a triple winner once again, serves their New England–style clam chowder by the boatload, yet year after year maintains the same high standard of hearty, creamy flavor. “The perfect starter in the perfect spot,” said Neal R. “No other place in town can compare to the quality and deliciousness!” said Rachel S. Ditto for everything else on the family-run restaurant’s menu, like their scampi and sea bass, and especially their fresh oysters. Too breezy of a day for cold seafood? Try their Oysters Rockefeller with its rich butter sauce and bread crumbs.

Runner-Up (Clam Chowder, Oysters, Seafood Restaurant): Lure Fish House

Corner Store

Santa Cruz Market

santacruzmarkets.com

“Featuring fresh produce and a full-service meat department, we are your hometown alternative to the big, mega-market chain stores,” say the folks over at Santa Cruz Markets. “Come and visit one of our stores, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised! Our fresh produce and meats are priced well below the big guys, and you’ll discover lots of hard-to-find Hispanic items to spice up your life. We also feature fresh bread delivered by local bakeries seven days a week, Coinstar machines to count your change quickly and easily, and real people that make Santa Cruz the ‘Friendly Store that Saves you More.’ ”

Runner-Up: Isla Vista Food Co-op Downtown Market

CSA

Farm Cart Organics

farmcartorganics.com

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years because we are committed to building a sustainable, healthy, local food system,” said Farm Cart Organics owner Katherine Lesh. “It’s been a wild ride, especially since COVID, and it’s taken a while to get back to our right size again as a sustainable little business, but we have, and we are excited to get back to our roots.” They’ll be busy over the next few years, working to support and nourish the farms that really need them, she continued. “This year we will be focusing on bringing the underserved and underprivileged small farmers’ crops of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to our local schools and food banks,” Lesh said. “Thank you all for continuing to support this mission.”

Runner-Up: Something Good Organics (John Givens Farms)

Cupcakery

Crushcakes & Café

crushcakes.com

A Crushcakes tale from owner Shannon Gaston: “The downtown Crushcakes is located in a very old house,” she said. “From what I understand, it is over 100 years old. When we first opened, we started to become aware of a presence, a ghost-like energy within the space. Over the years, many strange things have happened to confirm our belief. Mostly stuff moving around and disappearing, like entire containers of frosting going missing only for them to reappear later. We think that it’s a female, although many of us disagree on her age. But once, she did some serious damage and definitely made herself known. We had been very busy and were stacking cake plates on top of each other. Suddenly, and out of nowhere, there was a huge crashing sound, like a hammer hitting glass, and all of the cake plates shattered into pieces. The entire room went silent, customers and staff just staring at the mess. I looked around at everyone and said, “And that’s our resident ghost. I guess she’s angry today! Let’s get her a cupcake!”

Runner-Up: The Little Things Bakery

Doughnut Shop

Hook & Press

Hook & Press | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

hookandpressdonuts.com

“The best doughnuts I’ve ever had, from a local, family-run business that is a fantastic success story,” said Indy reader Kendra S. “They have inventive flavors, fresh ingredients, and are worth every penny.” Hook & Press owner John Burnett — a vocal champion for downtown businesses when retailers need all the love they can get — said his crew is honored to be named Best Doughnut Shop for the sixth year in a row. They’re also jazzed that customers have embraced their coffee service and breakfast menu. “This award is a reflection of our amazing team and the supportive community we’re so fortunate to serve,” Burnett said. They also cater, by the way. “Literally using them for our wedding!” said Andrew D.

Runner-Up: Eller’s Donut House

French Restaurant

bouchon

bouchonsantabarbara.com

We asked all winners for a tidbit about their business or industry that might surprise others. Here’s how bouchon owner Mitchell Sjerven, a longtime purveyor of downtown hospitality, responded: “Our business is actually more similar than dissimilar to others,” he said. “Many people see ‘food and beverage’ and presume serving guests is the extent of what a restaurant operator does, when in reality we have the same accounting, advertising, insurance, payroll, permitting, and tax responsibilities. This is critical to understanding restaurant failure rates (reputedly one of the highest of any industry) as many who get into the industry are told that because they are awesome cooks, they’d make great restaurant owners. The reality is, no matter your talent, you still need to learn how to operate a business, not just a restaurant.”

Runner-Up: Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

Fresh Fish Market

Santa Barbara Fish Market

sbfish.com

According to Laszlo Nemeth, CEO of Santa Barbara Fish Market, “We are probably the only fish market in the nation that is in the harbor of its namesake town — being the first receiver of the majority of the seafood offloaded on the docks — and you can buy the same fresh seafood right then and there.” And now, your favorite fishmongers have opened another location at The Plaza in Goleta. “We are thrilled to grow our community of seafood lovers and better serve Goleta residents,” Nemeth said. “We have an amazing group of chefs and cooks on staff and have a full menu of hot seafood options in addition to our current cold and raw bar items.”

Runner-Up: Kanaloa Seafood

Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Honor Bar

honorbar.com

It’s not all that hard to make a good fried chicken sandwich. (It’s fried chicken, after all.) But putting together a truly excellent one — with the perfect amount of seasoning, crunch, and juiciness — takes a special finesse that the chefs over at The Honor Bar most definitely possess. Their version of the classic includes a buttermilk-fried breast, baby Swiss, and a spicy slaw lightly seasoned with bacon. It’s as simple as it is delicious, best eaten in one of the Montecito joint’s cozy booths.

Runner-Up: Kyle’s Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt

missionstreeticecreamandyogurt.com

“Being voted Best Frozen Yogurt Shop truly means the world to us,” said the Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt team. “It brings us so much joy to see so many of our customers making us a part of their day, whether it’s for date nights, after-school treats, lunch meetings, catching up with friends, taking the pup for a walk, or bringing their kids for a treat. We couldn’t do what we do without our wonderful patrons and their loyalty to our small business. Thank you to all who voted for us.”

Runner-Up: Yogurtland

Gluten-Free Options

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

Gillian and Alam Muralles at Lilac Pâtisserie | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

lilacpatisserie.com

When life gives you lemons, make lemon meringue. That was the attitude of pastry chef and cake decorator Gillian Muralles after she was diagnosed with celiac disease. “I finally understood why so many of my favorite treats were making me sick,” she said. “It also marked the beginning of a new mission — to keep the deliciousness in my life despite my new gluten-free diet.” Muralles opened Lilac Pâtisserie in 2015 with her husband, Alam, and the downtown bakery and café — which serves a full breakfast and lunch menu — has cemented itself as Santa Barbara’s go-to destination for gluten-free fare. They make all of their flour blends in-house and never compromise on the taste, texture, artistry, or quality of their creations, Muralles said. “In fact, many customers never even know we’re gluten-free, and that’s perhaps the biggest compliment of all.”

Runner-Up (Gluten-free options): Convivo Restaurant & Bar

Runner-Up (Wedding Cake Shop): The Little Things Bakery

Goleta Restaurant

Jane at the Marketplace

janeatthemarketplace.com

Jane is named after the Huston family matriarch, explained Mark and Margaret Huston. Born and raised on a farm in rural Indiana, Jane would look out of her window and watch the trains go by. She saw passengers enjoying themselves in the dining cars and wanted to travel. Photos of Jane now adorn the Goleta restaurant and depict her adventures around the world. “Her love of family, friends, and food drew our family into the hospitality business,” the pair said. Influenced by California’s diverse food scene, Jane offers a combination of American bistro fare with European influences. “This restaurant is a tribute to her loving spirit, generous hospitality, and the encouragement she gave us,” they said.

Runner-Up: Nikka Ramen

Gourmet Grocer

Health Food/Nutrition Store

Salad Bar

Lazy Acres Market

lazyacres.com

“Since opening our first store right here in Santa Barbara in 1991, Lazy Acres Natural Market has been all about keeping it natural,” said Cyndi Darlington. “We offer fresh, organic California-grown produce, sustainably sourced meats and seafood, conscious beauty and supplements, and more. Plus, every time you make the sustainable choice and use a reusable shopping bag, you can pay it forward to local nonprofits doing great work in our community through our Envirotokens program. Since starting the program in summer 2023, we’ve donated over $13,000 right back into this community!”

Runner-Up (Gourmet Grocer): Bristol Farms

Runner-Up (Health Food/Nutrition Store): Sprouts Farmers Market

Runner-Up (Salad Bar): Savoy Café & Deli

Ice Cream Shop

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

mcconnells.com

Don’t ever let someone tell you that making ice cream is easy. “Ours is a pretty tough business,” said McConnell’s CEO Michael Palmer. “It’s challenging to set your company’s product apart.” To many people, Palmer said, “ice cream is ice cream is ice cream. But the truth is, there are huge differences in quality out there.” What separates McConnell’s from the rest of the pack is their “obsession” with quality, he said. “We are a company that first and foremost leans into making the highest-quality products in the business, and that’s an ethos shared by everyone who works here.”

Runner-Up: Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

Indian Restaurant

Flavor of India

flavorofindia.com

A number of Indian restaurants have come and gone from Santa Barbara over the years. But this upper State Street staple has stood the test of time, its two tandoori ovens — since 1991 — grilling skewered meat to orange-tinted perfection and breads such as chapati, naan, and aloo paratha to a golden sublimity. “Flavor of India is our first home,” said Bita Kainwal of the family-run business. “Seeing a customer happy and satisfied with their meal and service gives us a sense of accomplishment and pride in our work.”

Runner-Up: Apna Indian Kitchen

Isla Vista Restaurant

Freebirds World Burrito

freebirdsiv.com

Feeding hungry college students and softening hangovers since 1987, Freebirds — which owner Mark Orfalea (cousin of Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea) named after the Lynyrd Skynyrd song — still churns out made-to-order Monster Burritos, regular (but quite large) burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and other good-quality, reasonably priced Mexican grub every day of the week until 11 p.m. By far, the I.V. haunt handles late-night rushes better than any other spot in the UCSB-adjacent town.

Runner-Up: Woodstock’s Pizza

Italian Restaurant

Via Maestra 42

viamaestra42.com

“Via Maestra 42 opened in 2000 as the culmination of a lifetime of working in the restaurant business around the world and in Rome,” said owners Georges and Nicole Bitar. “From these roots sprung a vision of what an Italian restaurant should be. Via Maestra was created to showcase the authentic Italian products we have been supplying to restaurants in the area as All Italia Imports since 1993. In creating this extension of our family, we aim to provide an unforgettable dining experience, steeped in simplicity and warmth. We pride ourselves on consistency, using only the highest-quality ingredients — organic, when possible — in preparing our traditional Italian dishes.”

Runner-Up: Ca’Dario

Late-Night Eats

The Blue Owl

theblueowlsb.com

Santa Barbara isn’t exactly known for its after-hours food scene, but it does have one downtown spot that’s snap-you-awake delicious and come-kick-your-feet-up inviting. “In recent years, we have cultivated a community that comes back time and again, making the space feel like a living room away from home,” said owner Nadia Ajlouni. “We have become a reliable source for healthy food and live entertainment, in addition to serving the late-night crowd. We are grateful to receive the Best Late-Night award, as it is a challenge and a privilege to serve the downtown crowd during the wee hours when the night owls are about.”

Runner-Up: Dave’s Dogs Grill

Lompoc Restaurant

Floriano’s Mexican Food

florianos.net

“Thank you for the recognition,” said Antonio Rodriguez. “We’re stoked! … We have a few new things coming out by year’s end,” he went on. “We plan on acquiring a small food truck to attend local events and festivals, and cater private events. We also plan to introduce pancakes, waffles, and French toast to our breakfast menu, slowly expanding our breakfast offerings at year’s end.”

Runner-Up: Eye on I

Mediterranean Food

Zaytoon

zaytoon.com

“Woohoo! How exciting! Thank you!” said Niki Hight, who said the restaurant is still brainstorming how to celebrate their 20th anniversary this year. “We have to do something awesome,” she said, expanding on what makes their restaurant so special: “Check your camera roll and remember all the special moments year after year you sat surrounded by your loved ones out under the stars, heart and belly full,” she said. “From first dates that turn into receptions, and graduations that morph into anniversaries. It is especially gratifying to see folks that move away, and return for their favorites, their families ever growing. We are grateful to be a part of so many special milestone moments, celebrating each and every one!”

Runner-Up: Luna Grill

Mexican Restaurant/Salsa

Los Agaves

los-agaves.com

The lines at Los Agaves say it all. And considering how much top-tier Mexican food there is in Santa Barbara, its fast ascent to local favorite is pretty remarkable. Carlos Luna, who runs the five-restaurant operation with his family, opened the first location on Milpas Street in 2008 and never looked back. His menu hits that perfect combination of tried-and-true Mexican favorites alongside more inventive dishes, like steaming molcajetes draped with grilled cactus and the super-spicy Camarones a la Diabla made with plump, wild-caught shrimp. Just don’t fill up on chips first, because their salsa bar is so good, you’ll be at the bottom of the basket before you know it.

Runner-Up (Mexican Restaurant, Salsa): Los Arroyos

Montecito Restaurant

Bettina

bettinapizzeria.com

This six-year-old Montecito restaurant slings Neapolitan-style pizzas that stick to your ribs and linger in your mind. “Our dough is 100 percent naturally leavened sourdough and usually ferments for a minimum of three days, which gives it a really beautiful texture and flavor,” said owner Rachel Greenspan. Looking ahead, she said, “We’re super excited to be opening a second location in Carpinteria, called Tina’s. It’ll be a fast casual version of Bettina with a similar menu, as well as a small retail component with wine and provisions. We’re hoping to open by the end of this year or early next!”

Runner-Up: The Honor Bar

Noodle Bar

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

emptybowlnoodle.com

If Empty Bowl’s Jerry Lee could try his hand at another profession, what would it be? “I know it would be a pilot,” he said. “Growing up, I always wanted to be a pilot. I love to look at things from every angle and see the whole picture. Funnily enough, this does translate to being a restaurant owner. Even after 10 years of running Empty Bowl, new situations come up all the time that require attention and looking at things from a different perspective. I love flying the Empty Bowl plane — the view is pretty great.”

Runner-Up: Nikka Ramen

Pizza

Rusty’s Pizza

rustyspizza.com

With one of the few phone numbers we can still remember from our childhoods (564-1111, no area code needed in those days), Rusty’s Pizza has remained a local treasure. With nine locations in the area, the family-owned pizza empire is known for its distinct tomato sauce, good service, architecturally varied and interesting buildings, and family-friendly vibe. Fun fact: Owners Roger and Carol Duncan opened Rusty’s Roast Beef in Isla Vista in 1969, but they soon realized there wasn’t a pizza place in town and made the shift. The rest, as they say, is pizza history!

Runner-Up: Bettina

Place to Buy Bread

Oat Bakery

oatbakery.com

“We believe that good bread is healthy bread,” say Louise and Lou Fontana. “Our goal is to change the traditional way of creating and eating bread by using whole grains, local produce from the farmers’ market, and superfoods like oats, chia seeds, and flaxseeds to make our bread the healthiest and most nutritious it can be. Our bread is all organic and handmade and baked in small batches.” They also bake during the day. “That way, our employees are happy and well-rested,” they said.

Runner-Up: D’Angelo Bakery

Produce Stand/Greengrocer

Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market

sbfarmersmarket.org

This year, our Saturday morning farmers’ market was uprooted from its longtime home to make way for a new police station, transplanting from an East Cota Street parking lot to the intersection of State and Carrillo streets. But don’t fear, said General Manager Sam Edelman, who’s been overseeing the difficult but ultimately successful transition. “We look forward to providing everyone with that familiar quality experience they have been accustomed to for decades,” he said. And the other weekly markets — in Goleta, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang — aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Runner-Up: Tri-County Produce

Sandwich

Takeout

South Coast Deli

southcoastdeli.com

From Richie at the San Roque location: “What many people don’t realize is that many of us in the hospitality business grow to be very empathetic, compassionate, and genuine people. We really just want to be treated the way we treat others. We learn to not take things personally and be accommodating in very stressful situations. Our goal for the next year is to always be the best at what we do and keep on maintaining the best experience for our guests. Down to every bite, sip, and smile. Thank you guys again for voting for us. We hope to be around for many more years to come, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without you all.”

Runner-Up (Sandwich): Three Pickles

Runner-Up (Takeout): Los Agaves

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant

S.Y. Kitchen

sykitchen.com

“Hospitality is in our blood,” said Executive Chef Luca Crestanelli. “We do what we do because we love it. From deliberately choosing the highest-quality ingredients that we can find, to welcoming diners to our restaurants, it’s hard to be perfect in our delivery — and in our industry. But we try to deliver the best possible experience for all of our customers, and it shows. Over the past 11 years, we’ve been fortunate enough to greet return patrons time and time again.”

Runner-Up: Industrial Eats

Steak House

Lucky’s

luckys-steakhouse.com

Lucky’s Steakhouse opened in 2000 along Coast Village Road. Originally constructed as the Montecito Bungalows back in 1926, the building had changed hands many times over the decades and eventually began to succumb to the strain of its years of service. Local legend spoke of the location as being “out of luck.” Gene Montesano believes that luck favors the bold, so he, along with his friends Jimmy Argyropoulos and Herb Simon, took over the business and gave it the makeover it deserves. The location once again serves its community as Lucky’s: Montecito’s second living room.

Runner-Up: Chuck’s of Hawaii

Stellar Service / Restaurant Wine List

The Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch

The Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

stonehouserestaurant.com

“On behalf of the entire Food & Beverage team here at the Ranch, I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude for all of your support and recognition,” said Andrew Caine, director of food and beverage, whose staff always manages to be amazingly attentive without ever hovering. This summer, The Stonehouse got its hands on 138 bottles of Château d’Yquem wines dating back to 1811. “This collection is less a collection of wine and more a collection of art,” said in-house sommelier Tristan Pitre. “Each bottle is so completely unique — from the varied yellow, gold, and bronzed hues of the liquid inside to the hand-blown bottles themselves. As a collection, it is truly remarkable, speaking not only to the wine lover but also the history lover, as each vintage has a special story to tell.”

Runner-Up (Stellar Service, Restaurant Wine List): Bouchon

Sidewalk Café/Patio

La Playa Azul Café

La Playa Azul Café | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

laplaya-azul.com

Even after almost half a century in business, La Playa Azul still feels like a secret hiding in plain sight. Its lovely front patio, second to none in Santa Barbara dining, is often comfortably full but rarely crowded when the outdoor heaters warm up for their 3-6 p.m. happy hour on Tuesdays through Sundays. “We are so very grateful to the community of Santa Barbara for supporting us for 47 years,” said owner Delia Elias, whose grandmother’s recipes inspired the restaurant’s early California/Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine. “As always, we look forward to another year of seeing our regular customers and meeting new ones!”

Runner-Up: Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Sunday Brunch / Bloody Mary / Happy Hour / Restaurant with a View

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

boathousesb.com

The Boathouse has achieved what we believe is a Best of Santa Barbara® first: the coveted quadruple crown, four wins across four categories. (Our records division is working day and night to confirm.) It’s an especially impressive feat, given how much Santa Barbarans love their happy hours, Bloody Marys, Sunday brunches, and restaurants with views, ideally enjoyed all at once. And if Boathouse customers can’t get enough of the place, neither can the staff. “I consider myself one of the few lucky people who actually does what they love,” said General Manager Katie Collins. “Every day I come to work, I’m greeted with smiles and the smell of saltwater,” not to mention regular whale sightings and world-class sunsets. “I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else,” she said. “I am truly blessed.”

Runner-Up (Sunday Brunch): Scarlett Begonia

Runner-Up (Bloody Mary): Brophy Bros.

Runner-Up (Happy Hour): Santa Barbara Fishouse

Runner-Up (Restaurant With a View): El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Sushi Restaurant

Arigato Sushi

arigatosb.com

Before Arigato Sushi chef and owner Bill Kaneko got into food, he had dreams of becoming an actor in martial arts movies. “After I saw Enter the Dragon during my freshman year of college, I decided to join the karate team,” he said. “But I couldn’t handle all the training, so I quit in six months.” In the meantime, he’d started working part-time at a restaurant. “I loved it!” he said. “I found happiness.” Countless diners have since found their own morsels of fresh and fileted happiness at Arigato, which has anchored its downtown block of State Street for nearly four decades now.

Runner-Up: Oku

Tacos

Lilly’s Taqueria

lillystacos.com

“To carry on with our family tradition and be able to share what an authentic taco should be.” That’s why Lilly’s owner Jose Sepulveda does what he does. “Traditions are important in family businesses, and I was taught by my dad,” he said. “I strive to share those traditions through our menu. … It’s gratifying to hear great feedback and see clean plates. We are blessed to have an opportunity to meet and introduce our tradition to all who visit Lilly’s.”

Runner-Up: Corazón Cocina

Vegan Options/ Vegetarian Options / Veggie Burger

The Natural Café

thenaturalcafe.com

“For 32 years, we have served the freshest, tastiest, most affordable food on the Central Coast to the healthiest, happiest customers,” said Natural Café owner Kelly Brown. “It’s been an honor!” In that time, the wellness-conscious chain has gotten its salads, sandwiches, and pastas down to a science — hearty, full of flavor, customizable, and at price points that feel fairer than most. Their four veggie burgers also can’t be beat: the Hungry Planet™ burger with plant-based beef; the Chipotle Chicken with plant-based chicken; the Good Karma with a tempeh patty; and the Zen, a unique blend of whole grains and vegetables.

Runner-Up (Vegan Options): Satellite

Runner-Up (Vegetarian Options): The Daisy

Runner-Up (Veggie Burger): Mesa Burger

Thai Restaurant

Your Choice

Aungkoon (left) and Piti Sukavivatanachai of Your Choice | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

yourchoicerestaurant.com

“Our talented chef, Kathy Dao, learned the art of Thai cuisine from my mother, Sukanya Sukavivatanachai, who co-founded Your Choice with my father, Aungkoon, in 1989,” said Piti Sukavivatanachai. “With Kathy’s extensive background in Vietnamese cooking, we are committed to honoring my parents’ traditional Thai dishes while also highlighting her culinary skills and creativity.” “We recently hosted our third block party with DJ Javier, Mindgarden, and Canto Vision, and it was a resounding success,” Piti went on. “The turnout was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING, and the community’s response was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to organizing more community-driven events, including additional block parties and weekly Saturday-night ice cream socials showcasing our in-house ice cream brand, Creaminal.”

Runner-Up: Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar