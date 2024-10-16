Annual Event

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

sbfiesta.org

It’s hard to imagine Santa Barbara without Fiesta. So, let’s not. Let’s instead take a moment to conjure up our favorite Fiesta memory. Maybe it’s staring wide-eyed as a kid at the burly magnificence of the horse parade, or the pinwheels of flamenco dancers stomping and strutting on stage. Maybe it’s digging into a plate of steaming tamales at Our Lady of Guadalupe or carrying out a cascarone sneak-attack on State Street. A first kiss at El Mercado, time with the family at Las Noches de Ronda. Or maybe it’s no specific moment but a general feeling of hometown bliss when everyone’s outside, they’re happy, they’re celebrating (even if they can’t remember what), and all is well for a while.

Runner-Up: Summer Solstice Parade & Festival

Beach

Hendry’s Beach (Arroyo Burro Beach)

countyofsb.org/810/Arroyo-Burro-Beach

There was a general consensus among voters why, out of all our incredible beaches, Hendry’s reigns supreme. “Dogs, dogs, and more dogs!” gushed Dierdre P. “Dog paradise!” said Mary B. “With doggie bath provided.” But let’s not forget the sunsets, the cliffs, and how it’s an “incredible place for harvesting sea glass at low tide,” other readers said. Or its proximity to Wilcox. Or its distance from tourists. Still, the comments kept coming back to those leash-less pups living their best lives. “Doggo heaven!” said Roger G.

Runner-Up: Butterfly Beach

Classical Ensemble

Santa Barbara Symphony

thesymphony.org

“When an organization finds its true purpose and meets its community’s needs, incredible things can happen,” said Santa Barbara Symphony President & CEO Kathryn R. Martin. “That’s exactly what our community can expect as we embark on the Symphony’s most exciting season yet.” Running monthly from October 2024 through May 2025, an unforgettable season of breathtaking performances awaits, she said. Patrons will feel the pulsing orchestral power of more than 80 musicians bringing the music of Brahms, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and more to life. Plus, two “festival” weekend concerts, guest artists like guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and violinist Gil Shaham, Chaplin’s iconic movie The Gold Rush with live orchestral accompaniment, and the debut of the Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus.

Runner-Up: Music Academy of the West

College Night

Dance Club

Wildcat Lounge

From left: Aubriana Coker, Andrew Davis, Dawn Manolakos | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

wildcatlounge.com

“It didn’t happen at the bar, but at the Bowl a few years ago,” Wildcat owner Bob Stout said about a particularly memorable moment for his business. “Amy Schumer asked if anyone ever went to the Wildcat. Big cheers, very gratifying. Then she asked how many in the audience had ever overindulged and ‘gotten busy’ in our restrooms. My wife and I cringed and sunk deep into our seats. The crowd roared. All I can say is, there must’ve been a lot of liars at the Bowl that night. No way!”

Runner-Up (College Night): Dargan’s

Runner-Up (Dance Club): SOHO Restaurant & Music Club

Dance Company

State Street Ballet

State Street Ballet | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

statestreetballet.com

“There are countless moments that fill our work with joy and purpose,” said State Street Ballet director Cecily MacDougall. “We cherish the sparkle in a child’s eyes when they witness a live performance for the first time, the profound growth that emerges from countless hours of dedicated practice, and the electric energy that fills the theater as a performer lays bare their heart and soul on stage. We also find solace in the quiet rituals of the studio, where even the familiar act of placing one’s hand on the barre can feel like a sacred journey.” The universal beauty of ballet inspires the local company to share the transformative power of dance with Santa Barbara and beyond, MacDougall said. “We strive to bring joy, wonder, and connection to the widest audience possible, believing that together, we can choreograph a brighter tomorrow.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Dance Arts

Family Fun Spot

After-School Program

Kids’ Summer Camp

Santa Barbara Zoo

Santa Barbara Zoo Staff | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

sbzoo.org

Here’s something you might not know about the Santa Barbara Zoo, a triple-crown winner this year: “The Santa Barbara Zoo is one of 250 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA),” explained Creative Manager Wendy Campbell. “More than 200 million people visit AZA-accredited facilities each year, which is more people than go to NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB games combined! Collectively, aquariums and zoos (like Santa Barbara Zoo) care for more than 780,000 animals, and nearly 1,000 species that are endangered in the wild. Together, AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums envision a world where animals thrive because all people respect, value, and conserve wildlife and wild places.”

Runner-Up (Family Fun Spot): MOXI, THE Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Runner-Up (After-School Program): Interact Theatre School

Runner-Up (Kids’ Summer Camp): Summer at Laguna (Arts at Laguna)

Funk Zone Spot

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

[See Drinking: Beer Selection on Tap]

Runner-Up: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Gallery

Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery

sullivangoss.com

“I think many people in our community are unaware that world-class art is made in Santa Barbara and has been for more than a century,” said Sullivan Goss owner Nathan Vonk, whose showrooms and vaults contain thousands of works by 19th- to 21st-century artists, including historic S.B. names like Harvey Leepa (1887-1977), John Sykes (1859-1934), and Lyla Harcoff (1883-1956). “If you want to put museum-quality art in your home, you can find it in downtown Santa Barbara,” he said. Vonk — noteworthy among gallery operators for embracing walk-ins and chatting them up — said he loves sharing his passion for art with others. “And I find it particularly rewarding when I feel like I might have sparked the same passion in someone else,” he said.

Runner-Up: The Yes Store

Makers Market

Mujeres Makers Market

mujeresmakersmarket.com

The Mujeres Makers Market sprang to life a few short years ago and quickly became one of Santa Barbara’s go-to monthly events, if not the monthly event. The pop-up in El Presidio, organized by four local women of color, is a rich hub of community talent where small businesses and individual makers get to showcase their goods in person. “We have also become a beacon of culture,” said the group in a statement. “Our November market, for example, is our Day of the Dead event, which has quickly become the biggest DDLM event in Santa Barbara that will showcase one of the most unique and beautiful traditions of Mexico.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show

Movie Theater

The Arlington Theatre

The Arlington Theatre | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

In middle with pink sweater: Anita Ochoa, General Manager

Green jacket (far left): Syd Gager, Assistant Manager | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

thearlingtontheatre.com

As many times as you’ve been to the Arlington, we bet you didn’t know this: The theater is home to a rare Wonder Morton Organ, one of only five ever built. It was originally installed at the Lowe’s Theatre in Jersey City, NJ, in 1928 and came to the Arlington in 1986 after being restored by the Santa Barbara Theatre Organ Society. And if you haven’t been to the theater recently, you might not know this: The open-air Arlington Courtyard was recently upgraded with a full bar, new decor, and fire pits ringed with rattan chairs and couches. It’s open during concert performances and is available to rent for private parties, receptions and special events.

Runner-Up: SBIFF Riviera Theatre

Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

sbnature.org

“We’ve been connecting people to nature for over a century, and we hope to keep doing it for the next century,” said Stephanie Armstrong on behalf of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, a busy oasis of wonder, discovery, and good old-fashioned hand-muddying along Mission Creek. “We act as a field guide for a region with a deep cultural history, a distinctive landscape, and fascinating flora and fauna.” Observing the interconnectedness of these things, including our tether to the stars above, “never gets old,” Armstrong said. “There’s always more to learn about nature and humanity’s role within it, and we’re surrounded by smart and curious people who want to add to that knowledge.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Place to Hear Live Music

Santa Barbara Bowl

sbbowl.com

Forget best in Santa Barbara. Try best in California. Best in the country. Best in the whole friggin’ world. But direct your superlatives somewhere else, says Bowl manager Eric Shiflett when congratulated on yet another well-deserved win. “The accolades go to the incredible fans, music lovers, patrons, and supporters who bring the Bowl to life every concert night,” he said. “Every volunteer, employee, board member, and contractor at the not-for-profit Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation is here because they share your dedication to live music and the arts!” What’s coming up for the venue on the hill? “We look forward to seeing the next Santa Barbaran headline at the Bowl,” he said.

Runner-Up: The Lobero Theatre

Place to Make Art

Art from Scrap

Art from Scrap | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

exploreecology.org/art-from-scrap

If you’re looking to let your hair down, roll your sleeves up, and get that imagination pumping, there’s no better place to do it than Art from Scrap, an indispensable community program that marries artwork and sustainability. “At Art from Scrap and the Explore Ecology Makerspace, we’re passionate about uniting the community through the art of creative reuse,” said spokesperson Jill Cloutier, highlighting their Sewing and Mending Club, Indigo Dye Baths, Crafternoons, and other workshops. “We inspire kids and adults to discover the creative potential in everyday items, and teach skills that empower them to lead more sustainable lives,” she said.

Runner-Up: The Painted Cabernet

Place to Watch the Sunset

Butterfly Beach

santabarbaraca.com/businesses/butterfly-beach

Picking the best place to watch the sunset is a classic Santa Barbara “Sophie’s Choice,” except instead of two good options, there are literally too many to count. Yet, time and time again, our voters come back to Butterfly Beach and its wide-open view of the wharf, the harbor, and Goleta Point backlit by streaks of fuchsia- and apricot-colored clouds. Where the place really shines is when the tide is low and the show reflects off the sand for double the paradisiacal experience.

Runner-Up: Hendry’s Beach (Arroyo Burro Beach)

Restaurant/Bar to Watch Sports

Santa Barbara Public Market

sbpublicmarket.com

Settle in for a game at the Public Market, and instead of having to order DoorDash or scrounge through the fridge, you can walk a few paces to a dozen different excellent restaurants in a smorgasbord of cuisines. And within reaching distance is a full bar with Santa Barbara beers on tap and TVs at every angle. “We take pride in being locally owned and sourcing products that reflect our region’s uniqueness,” said Public Market owner Travis Twining. “Our market features some of the best multicultural food, with a variety of offerings from diverse ethnic backgrounds. Each vendor is among the very best in their craft.”

Runner-Up: The Press Room

S.B. Tour Company

Land & Sea Tours: Land Shark

landsharktours.com

Ever wonder what’s under the hood of a Land Shark? The two operated here by Land & Sea Tours are called Hydra-Terras, of which there are only about 80 in the world. They’re powered by 300hp ultra-low-emission diesel engines and have electronic steering, Allison transmissions, dual rear wheels, and simultaneous 100 percent combined power on land and water for beaching. On land, they can travel up to 70 mph, and on the water, they cruise at nine knots. The Hydra-Terras are designed specifically for the tourist industry and are outfitted with positive buoyancy compartments, which, even with the drain plugs pulled and the engine room flooded, would keep the vessels afloat.

Runner-Up: Lil’ Toot

Theater Company

Ensemble Theatre Company

etcsb.org

“Ensemble Theatre Company is proud to be recognized for producing high-quality performances across a wide range of theatrical styles so everyone in our community can find a show that suits their tastes,” said Executive Director Scott DeVine. “Our mission is to celebrate the human spirit in a way that entertains, inspires, and unites our audience, while sparking conversation.” Ensemble has generated significant buzz over the last two seasons with well-received shows and fresh new talent. “We are honored to be voted Best Theatre Company in Santa Barbara by our audience,” said DeVine, “and we invite everyone to come to the New Vic to experience first-hand what everyone is talking about.”

Runner-Up: The Theatre Group at SBCC

Whale-Watching Tour

Condor Express

condorexpress.com

Wanna see some whales? Book a trip on the Condor Express. That’s the way it’s always been in S.B. Or at least for as long as we can remember. Though a sighting is never guaranteed, the Condor’s seasoned crew will give you the best shot at that unforgettable encounter. Last fall, the Santa Barbara Channel was officially named a Whale Heritage Area — only the ninth in the world — for its commitment to responsible ecotourism. Condor owner Hiroko Benko, wife of its late founder, Fred, said she was “thrilled” at the news. “In many ways, Fred was a visionary, leading by example in the construction of the Condor Express, which has no propeller and promotes safe whale-watching,” she said. “He would be very proud of our community uniting for the conservation of the whales, dolphins, and porpoises off the Santa Barbara coast.”

Runner-Up: Celebration Cruises of Santa Barbara