Bed & Breakfast/Inn

The Upham Hotel

uphamhotel.com

It’s one of those S.B.-centric facts that never ceases to impress us — built in 1871 by banker Amasa Lincoln (a relative of Abraham), and bought by Cyrus Upham in 1898, this stately downtown inn is the oldest continuously operating hotel in all of Southern California. “What an amazing place,” said Brad S., who stayed there recently. “We love this hotel for the beautiful landscaping, comfortable rooms, perfect location, and overall amazing service. Will, of course, stay again!” Sounds like Stephanie T. will be back too. “It was some of the best sleep I’ve gotten in a long time,” she said. “The grounds are very serene and well-kept.”

Runner-Up: Simpson House Inn

Event DJ

DJ Darla Bea

djdarlabea.com

“As a small business owner, you have to wear a lot of hats,” said DJ Darla Bea, now on her ninth win in a row. “In my case, it’s a lot of wigs!” On top of her smartly curated playlists, the Santa Barbara spinner is known for her dazzling outfits and hairpieces that coordinate with the many public events she’s at. “I’m not afraid to sport a getup that emulates the genres being played or to look like the mascot for the show I’ve been hired to deejay,” she said, and that can range from Summer Solstice, the Brazilian Festival, Pride Week, Fiesta, the Christmas tree lighting, and Sunken Garden movie nights. As David Lee Roth said when asked, “Why do you dress that way?” “Music should look like it sounds,” said Bea.

Runner-Up: Gavin Roy

Event Rentals

The Tent Merchant

thetentmerchant.com

Guess what the Tent Merchant rents out for events. Yes, those, plus everything else you need for a wedding, fundraiser, or gala, including flatware, tables, chairs, rugs, planters, and so forth. But all that equipment isn’t what makes this company so great, their clients say. It’s their attention to detail and ability to pivot when things go wrong. “We got married DURING the week of Santa Barbara’s insane, record-breaking, freeway-closing rain and needed a tent and dance floor incredibly last-minute,” said nominator Gabrielle S. “The workers on the day-of were so fast, efficient, and kind … all in all, they made what could have been an incredibly stressful situation a breeze.” Owner Sherine Sobhani-Leenhouwers said she’s delighted to be named the best once again. “This is the most special award because it is voted on by our local community, and we are such a local company!” she said.

Runner-Up: Bright Event Rentals

Florist

Riley’s Flowers

rileysflowers.myshopify.com

With one of the largest selections you’ll find of cut roses, flowers, and plants at reasonable prices, Riley’s — which has held sway over this category since 2016 — prides itself on delivering fresh, hand-picked, local products from Goleta to Carpinteria. As a walk-in shop, Riley’s also lets you create your own arrangement from their rainbow of options, or you can ask one of their florists to put something together for you, right there on the spot. “Choose our signature wax brown paper (no plastic wrap here) or opt for a glass or ceramic container,” the team said. “We specialize in full-service weddings, funerals, and events, extending discounts on large flower purchases for those DIY enthusiasts.”

Runner-Up: Blue Blossoms

Caterer

Pure Joy Catering

Pure Joy Catering | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

purejoycatering.com

Historically, mothers of the bride don’t pull any punches, so if they have something good to say about the big day, we tend to believe it. “Every detail was beautifully attended to — the food was scrumptious, the visual design created the perfect ambiance, and the service was impeccable with the bride, groom, and family never wanting for anything,” said reader Laura G. “Pure Joy is Pure Magic.” Another mother of the bride said everything at their wedding went off without a hitch “on time and with class. … You made our daughter’s dream come true.”

Runner-Up: Events by Rincon

Hotel

San Ysidro Ranch

sanysidroranch.com

“We have the honor of being part of our guests’ most cherished once-in-a-lifetime moments each and every day — from a picture-perfect engagement or an intimate elopement in our gardens to a multigenerational family celebration at the Stonehouse,” said the Ranch’s general manager, Ian Williams. “Our team is dedicated to making these milestones truly unforgettable, and this rewarding experience fuels our passion for exceptional hospitality.” Recent guest Ashley A. couldn’t say enough good things about the resort, and she didn’t skimp on the exclamations: “Beautiful grounds! Roses of every color! A pond with lilies of every color! The lights after sundown are an aphrodisiac! Lovely space for a wedding! Lovely place for a stay!”

Runner-Up: El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel and the Ritz-Carlton Bacara (Tie)

Limo Service

Rockstar Transportation

rockstarsb.com

“This is exciting news!” said Rockstar owner James Hooshman, whose business has evolved over the last 20 years “from being a fun and exciting way to get around to focusing more on customizing our service to meet our clients’ needs.” Rockstar offers all kinds of rides, from wine country tours to wedding shuttles to early-morning airport lifts. “Everyone’s requests are different,” said Hooshman. “You can’t provide the same experience to a group of high school kids heading to prom as you would a corporate client wanting professional black-tie service.” The company finds purpose in finding and meeting those customer expectations, he said. “Thank you to all our clients who have supported us throughout the years!”

Runner-Up: Luxe Transportation

Photographer

Kacie Jean Photography

kaciejeanphotography.com

After 20 years in business — with five atop this list — there’s still one memory that makes photographer Kacie Jean Fowle smile most. “I was hired to photograph a surprise proposal at More Mesa,” she said. “I was successfully (or so I thought) hiding in the bushes when, mid-proposal, she said to him, ‘I’m listening to everything you’re saying, but there’s someone in the bushes!’ ” Fowle popped out “and got the cutest photos,” she said. “The best part was she thought they were on their way to a Christmas show, so she was wearing the funniest ugly Christmas sweater. Years later, I’ve now captured their wedding, maternity, and family photos, as well as many of their extended family’s photos!”

Runner-Up: De Colores Photography

Wedding Planner

Coastal Rose Events

Coastal Rose Events | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Emily Greig | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

coastalroseevents.com

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Coastal Rose Events owner Emily Greig knows exactly how to showcase our spectacular settings and, given all her hometown connections, snag the most in-demand vendors. Greig considers it a privilege to help couples create a day that celebrates their love and the union of two families. “I do what I do to bring people together,” she said. “There’s no better feeling than having your people all together in one place, and I strive to make that a meaningful, fun celebration.” The most rewarding part for her comes right after the “I dos,” she said. “Seeing couples walk back down the aisle, smiling at their loved ones, and taking in the joy of their first married moments.”

Runner-Up: Bright Young Things Event

Restaurant with a View

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

[See Eating: Sunday Brunch]

Runner-Up: El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Stationery Store

Paper Source

papersource.com/locator/ca-santa-barbara

It’s rare that a corporate store can feel so homey, but such is the case with our Paper Source filled with handmade cards and small-batch stationery, wrapping paper so pretty it’s a shame to tear, and tables full of fun gift ideas, especially for kids and crafters. With holidays around the corner (ahh!), look to the State Street shop for personalized photo cards and party decor. Or, any time of the year, sign up for one of their workshops and learn how to make all those beautiful things yourself. “Such a cute shop!” said Savannah H. “Always so clean and really well-organized. One of my favorite Paper Source locations.”

Runner-Up: Folio Press & Paperie

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

[See Eating: Gluten-Free Options]

Runner-Up: The Little Things Bakery

Wedding Venue

Santa Barbara County Courthouse

santabarbaraca.com/businesses/santa-barbara-county-courthouse

Whether you’re looking to elope (the courthouse offers “express” wedding packages on a walk-in basis) or go full-blown love spectacle (à la Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker), this historic venue has a place for everyone. Couples may opt for a smaller ceremony at the Hall of Records, which are held outside the archway door, framed by palm trees. Or they can book the Mural Room with its high-beamed ceilings and oversized scenes of Santa Barbara history. Joseph W. married his husband there. “It’s such a beautiful room that decorations and floral weren’t necessary,” he said. “Our guests were wowed, and we were thrilled.” Outside, several different garden and lawn spaces can be reserved, including the Sunken Garden, Palm Terrace, Fiesta Stage, and Rotunda Lawn.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Historical Museum