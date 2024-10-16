Search Dog Foundation Deploys 26 Locally Trained Teams in Wake of Hurricanes

As Hurricanes Helene and Milton ravage Southeastern states, the Ventura County–based Search Dog Foundation has 26 locally trained canine teams deployed in affected areas to locate survivors amidst disaster wreckages, including a search dog and handler who previously searched for survivors following Montecito’s 1/9 Debris Flow in 2018.

Twelve disaster search teams were deployed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which collided with Florida’s Gulf Coast less than two weeks ago. Many of these teams remain in North Carolina, actively assisting recovery efforts. Hurricane Milton’s landfall on October 9 prompted the deployment of 16 more teams to the area.

Deacon and Mike Toepfer previously responded to Montecito’s 1/9 Debris Flow. | National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

“We have both live-find and human-remains detection dogs that are in North Carolina now, as well as Florida,” said Denise Sanders, senior director of communications and search team operations at the Search Dog Foundation. “Typically after a hurricane, there’s a lot of flooding. They’ll be looking for survivors that have perhaps stayed in their homes, or couldn’t evacuate.”

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation works to strengthen American disaster relief through its process of rescuing, recruiting, and training canines. Each dog is paired to a first responder with the joint mission of finding survivors among the wreckage of natural disasters.

“The dogs are with us for about 9-12 months, and then they are partnered with a firefighter or other first responder that is attached to a task force, either state or federal,” said Sanders.

Veteran duo Deacon and Mike Toepfer are well-prepared for emergency relief. As members of California Task Force 2 (CA-TF2), which grants international eligibility for disaster relief, the team has been deployed during both Montecito’s deadly debris flow of 2018 and the devestating earthquake last year in Turkey.

As recovery efforts persevere in North Carolina and Florida, the teams continue to provide invaluable aid and assistance in effected areas. For more information, visit the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation’s website.