Celebrating the ‘Indy’s Best

Best Fest was a smashing success, thanks to everyone who came to the sold-out event. If you snagged your ticket in time, you were able to join us in having delicious sips and bites from all over Santa Barbara County at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

We had delightful drinks from Margerum Wine Company, Grassini Family Vineyard, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, Santa Barbara Cider Company, Third Window Brewing, Santa Mezcal, The Good Lion, and a favorite non-alcoholic selection of tea brewed fresh from Wild Tea Leaf. All of which paired perfectly with bites from Renaud’s, Hook & Press, Rusty’s Pizza, Empty Bowl Noodle Bar, Via Maestra 42, and Los Agaves.

And even better, we danced all night long to beats by DJ Darla Bea, who featured saxophone player Gerry Smith and two “disco Barbie” dancers on roller skates from Xanadu Skate Boutique. We filled our cups and bellies before hitting the dance floor alongside them.

But best of all, our Indy staff got to celebrate their own wins in style! Our Web Content Manager, Don Brubaker, celebrated our Best S.B.-Based Website win alongside Nick Welsh, who won Best Columnist. And there was no one better to join in the merriment other than John Palminteri, a double winner for Local Celebrity and Instagram Follow.

Thank you for voting us the best in Santa Barbara! And make sure to check out our Best Fest pictures from Ingrid Bostrom here.