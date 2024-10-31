Reelect Alejandra Gutierrez

The Independent ran a Voice favoring Wendy Santamaria for City Council, yet only two of the seven authors resides in the district. The authors are trying to subvert the intent of district elections, which is local representation, to assert their special interests. As true local stakeholders in the Eastside community, we are deeply concerned.

We’re raising our voices in support of Alejandra Gutierrez and election integrity:

Frank Banales: I’m a member of the District Elections Committee that fought to establish district elections in the City of Santa Barbara. I was also born and raised in what is now the 1st District. The goal of the District Election Committee was to have local advocates in the community to run as candidates in the district for city council. Alejandra Gutierrez is such an incumbent representative who possesses the experience and proven leadership, which earns her the respect of voters to consider her for a second term.

George “the Barber” Trujillo: I’ve owned the Classic Barbershop, a staple of the Eastside community that generations of families all over Santa Barbara patronize, on Milpas Street for 30 years. I grew up here. If I’ve ever had any concerns about the city or Milpas Street, I have reached out to Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez, and she always responded with an email or has come to my business to talk to me personally. Alejandra makes decisions based on what is best for the community and what is right, not for her benefit of any special interest. Her opponent, Wendy, has never stopped by to introduce herself or to talk to me.

Casie Kilgore: I have known Alejandra for years. I have seen her bridge community groups and create partnerships to improve our community. She has dedicated her life to making our city a better place.

Santos Guzman, El Bajío: Every year since 2011, small business owners and community members raise funds to pay for Christmas lights. The city pays for Christmas lights on State Street — why not Milpas? Alejandra fought to get our Milpas lights into the city budget. Then the city cut them due to budget shortfalls. We need Alejandra to continue to fight for Milpas.

Sebastian Aldana Jr.: As an individual who has helped enhance our community for two decades and helped fight for district elections, it saddens me to see dirty, disrespectful politics. Candidates should spend their time sharing their accomplishments, not bash and be disrespectful. Our community deserves a representative who receives their marching orders from constituents, who knows residents and businesses owners, and who knows and loves our community. Current representative Alejandra Gutierrez does and will continue to.

Diana Banales: Alejandra is a leader born and raised in Santa Barbar who attended and worked in our local schools and who knows and understands the community dynamics, values, and challenges. When you’re from and have lived in our community, you genuinely care about what is best for all the people in the community.

Ben Cheverez: I’m a lifelong resident and business owner from the Santa Barbara Eastside area. I fully support Alejandra Gutierrez’s reelection for Santa Barbara City Council District 1. She has experience in all of the issues facing the City of Santa Barbara and District 1. She is the only candidate with experience and is rooted in the community.

‘Ale’ has experience on a variety of key issues impacting District 1 such as housing, enhancing tenant protections, fiscal responsibility, emergency preparedness, outreach, and public safety. Alejandra is a homegrown candidate, with firm community values. She’s an independent thinker, guided by deeply rooted principles, unbeholden to special interests.

Alejandra’s voice is imperative on council. She’s a proud Democrat, but her strength is her ability to reach across all sectors. This inclusive umbrella approach is an asset. Alejandra is not a one-issue candidate checking off political agendas; rather than embracing easy Band-Aid policies, she carefully crafts solutions that make the most positive impact.

Despite the weaponization of the unfortunate illness she suffered during COVID-19, Alejandra’s dedication to the community transformed her into the leader she is today. Her decades of service are woven into the landscape and fabric of her beloved Eastside.

Alejandra voted for tenant protections, including measures against no-fault evictions, right of first refusal, and safeguards against harassment. She’s advocated for relocation assistance to support tenants facing unlawful eviction and harassment — the strongest protections in the city’s history. She proactively supported funds for Legal Aid to assist low-income renters facing eviction.

Alejandra understands the housing crisis and believes in a balanced approach between renters, landlords, and developers to create solutions that will effectively address the housing crisis. Alejandra has done her research, listened to experts, and concludes that rent control won’t produce the necessary results to increase housing stock.

We stand with Alejandra. Let’s vote for local values! !Vamos Alejandra!