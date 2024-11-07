Covered California’s 2025 Open Health-Insurance Enrollment Is Open to Most Everyone

“In California, we are maximizing the Affordable Care Act by providing greater access to coverage and quality care to more Californians,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, as he announced a new program for the state’s health insurance marketplace, that began November 1. New eligibility thresholds with Covered California mean more Californians than ever may qualify for health insurance assistance, boosted by state funding of $165 million in 2025.

Californians currently eligible for Covered California benefits include people with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The new plan applies to those with incomes above 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Called Enhanced Silver 73, the plan eliminates deductibles and reduces out-of-pocket costs. Signups run from November 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Covered California’s Program Eligibility by Federal Policy Level Chart for 2025 | Credit: Courtesy

Jagdip Dhillon, in media relations for Covered California, explained the expansive new threshold: “We’re always looking to improve Covered California plans and live up to the promise of the Affordable Care Act, which is rooted in getting people coverage.” Dhillon said that most everyone is eligible, unless they are already insured or insured by their employer.

Notably, starting on November 1, DACA recipients will also be eligible to enroll in Covered California, thanks to a recent rule-change by the Biden-Harris administration. This covers around 40,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, or California residents who emigrated as children.

California leads the nation in the percentage of residents with health insurance. | Credit: Courtesy

“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, more people in America have health insurance now than ever before — and the peace of mind that comes with it,” stated U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during Covered California’s open enrollment launch event in Sacramento on Tuesday, October 29.

Since Covered California’s first open enrollment period in 2013, the rate of uninsured residents has plummeted from 17.2 percent to just 6.4 percent – the largest percentage point decrease of any state during the Affordable Care Act era.

Alarmingly, many within this 6.4 percent don’t have to be without coverage. According to estimates from CalSIM (California Simulation of Insurance Markets), there are approximately 1.3 million uninsured Californians who qualify for subsidies through Covered California or are eligible for coverage through Medi-Cal. Additionally, non-English speakers, who make up about 5 percent of California’s population, are twice as likely to not have health insurance.

About 1.3 million uninsured Californians are eligible for financial aid through Covered California/Medi-Cal. | Credit: Courtesy

But Covered California is not giving up on this 6.4 percent. An effort to close this health-care gap, their new “Let’s Talk Health” Campaign aims to improve health insurance literacy across the state. “We want to simplify the complex and confusing so everyone can speak the language of health – regardless of their language, ethnicity, geography, or income,” said Executive Director of Covered California, Jessica Altman.

Covered California has launched its “Let’s Talk Health” webpage featuring resources in multiple languages. Consumers can learn more about their options by visiting CoveredCA.com or calling the agency at (800) 300-1506.