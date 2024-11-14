UCSB Department of Theater and Dance Stages Faculty Dance Concert

Impressive and meaningful dances are choreographed and performed every week by the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance, but there has not been a dance concert choreographed by faculty since 2018.

But that’s due to change next week, when the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents the Faculty Dance Concert of 2024, directed by Christina McCarthy, Brandon Whited, Christina Sanchez, Delila Moseley, and Monique Meunier.

These faculty members aim to explore musicality and movement in the context of modernity and political activism. Their dances are both entertaining and moving, representing the struggles of today.

Pieces performed will include Brandon Whited’s ARENA to music by B!tch, a light-hearted and playful music backdrop. The piece highlights symmetry, narration, and character to those who enjoy a story told best on the stage. Christina Sanchez’s Cyclical considers the natural ebbs and flows of life, delineating how it always ultimately loops back to the beginning.

Delila Moseley presents Fast Ride and Maenad, the first a fast-paced journey featuring bright colors and flashing lights, and the latter exploring topics of gravity such as Greek mythology. The program will begin with Monique Meunier’s staging excerpt of August Bournonville’s en pointe classical ballet Napoli, Act III.

UCSB faculty have worked tirelessly to stage these pieces in a way that honors the integrity and effort of the directors. Performances take place November 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., as well as November 23-24 at 2 p.m., on campus at UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

Tickets can be purchased pre-sale at a reduced price of $13 for students, faculty, and seniors, or $17 for general admission. Day-of tickets can be purchased at $15 and $19, respectively. Visit this link to purchase your tickets: theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news/announcement/1077.