The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Opens New Trail Area in Honor of National Hiking Day

The beloved Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is opening a new area: enriching for the mind and senses! The Tipton Trail is a 1.3 mile trek that runs through unseen parts of the Eastern part of the garden. The trail features restored habitats and the highest point of the garden, which is 873 feet tall. Tipton Trail officially opens to the public in celebration of National Hiking Day on Sunday, November 17.

Crossing the bridge at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | Photo: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Keith Nevison, the director of horticulture and operations at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden describes the space as an immersive introduction to California’s native plant life. There are several native habitats undergoing restoration along the trail including gooseberries, currants, and needlegrass. He says that the trail is, “full of California’s native plant species and active wildlife. On this hike, visitors can experience what a primarily native and diverse ecosystem can look like.”

Nevison also recommends the trail for observing birds and exploring the creek that runs through the gardens. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is dedicated to showcasing the unique and historical botany of California, and will be expanding this effort by supporting important species and removing invasive ones. The trail experience is very adventurous and alluring; it includes a riparian area, a bridge crossing, and a meadow. These include less common plant life, and are rich with aesthetic surprises.

The trail is built on a steep incline labeled as advanced, which lends itself to more physical exertion than some of the other trails at the garden. But, as Nevison describes, the sights are more than worth the workout. The Southern facing trail showcases views of the beautiful Channel Islands as well as of Mission Canyon and downtown Santa Barbara. The trail’s average grade is 12.5 percent which is pretty steep.The elevation change is 329 feet as well, which will be alluring for the hiking community in Santa Barbara.

A guided hike at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | Photo: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Interested in the functional features of the trail? The Active Weather Station, or Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS), in the area predicts weather and fire hazards. This data is sent to both local and out of state weather services. This feature is also a direct way that the garden is used to help give back to our community. Though it must be quite a sight to see firsthand, hikers are advised to stand back behind the fence surrounding the weather station for safety.

The trail is named in honor of the J. E. and Lillian Tipton Foundation, which was run by former Botanic Garden board Member Nancy Byrne. The creation of this trail was also funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation through a Conservation, Environment and Public Trails Grant. This effort to conserve and educate our community about the natural features of the surrounding environment is important because it is a reminder of how plant life can bring people together, establishing a sense of community. The garden and the SAGE Trail Alliance created the trail in hopes of expanding and improving upon visitor’s experiences as well as supporting the natural biodiversity of the land.

The Tipton Trail will be accessible to the public through general admission, which requires a reservation through the garden’s website found here. Making a trip to the garden to see this new feature is a great way to show support for the diverse and colorful nature in our shared backyard. Nevison concludes, “This is a perfect place to take in the beauty and tranquility of our amazing region and for us to showcase the importance of native plants in sustaining healthy habitats for all life on Earth — including our own.”

Located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information and reservations, see sbbotanicgarden.org/visit.