The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden welcomed its newest residents with a ribbon cutting on Friday — though the stars of the show were easy to miss. Guests peered past the bright red ribbon, searching for the tiny Torrey pine saplings just beginning to poke out of the mulch.

On that hot Friday morning, the trees didn’t provide much in the way of shade. Nevertheless, visitors looked on in awe, hands cupped across their brows, imagining the future.

In time, this budding grove will become a full-blown forest. Some trees could climb as high as 120 feet, like the famous Torrey pine in Carpinteria, planted in 1888 and now the largest in the world.

Mature Torrey pines look otherworldly. Their broad canopies reach across the sky, crowned with clusters of spiky needles.

They only grow naturally in two places: Santa Rosa Island and a nature preserve north of San Diego. They are among the rarest pine trees in the world.

The Botanic Garden’s new Torrey pine grove serves as a living collection of one of the rarest pine trees in the world. | Credit: Jeff Clark, SB Botanic Garden

Now, the garden offers a new home away from home. It’s primed for tree-curious visitors to walk through an island grove without leaving the mainland.

The project has been years in the making. The saplings were grown from seeds collected from 45 maternal trees on Santa Rosa Island, then carefully transplanted on a sloped hillside next to the garden’s conservation center.

It was the perfect “blank canvas” for the Torrey Pine Conservation Grove, in the words of Keith Nevison, director of horticulture and operations at the Botanic Garden.

“They’re young,” Nevison said, but with some TLC, “this forest is going to be very impressive over time.”

This transformation won’t happen overnight. It may take 50 to 80 years for the grove to fully mature. But Torrey pines are relatively quick growers. Others around the garden, planted 10 years ago, already stand taller than the average person.

Director of Education Scot Pipkin pointed out that the immature grove resembles the early days of the garden’s redwood forest, planted in the 1920s and now towering hundreds of feet overhead.

The young pines are surrounded by other Channel Islands species, including island oaks, island ironwood, and California poppies — mimicking their native habitat.

A Torrey pine sapling at the Botanic Garden’s new grove. | Credit: Jeff Clark, SB Botanic Garden

Torrey pine grove on Santa Rosa Island in June 2020. | Credit: Courtesy Greg Sanders



Both the Torrey pines and the Catalina Island ironwoods are endangered island-endemic species, explained Steve Windhager, the garden’s executive director. “If they have a problem out there, they’re going to disappear entirely,” he said. Establishing a mainland refuge helps safeguard their future against threats such as wildfire, disease, or climate change.

Torrey pine nuts cannot be frozen for conventional seed banking, making living collections such as this one essential for maintaining genetic diversity and supporting future restoration efforts, according to the garden.

Friday’s ribbon cutting also marked the kickoff of the garden’s centennial celebrations. For 100 years, the Mission Canyon institution has championed native plant conservation — becoming the first botanic garden in the United States devoted exclusively to native species.

Botanic Garden staff and public officials cut the ribbon for the new Torrey Pine Conservation Grove at the Botanic Garden. | Credit: Jeff Clark, SB Botanic Garden

“We’re gonna be celebrating all year long,” Windhager said, “because with this big birthday, you get a birthday year.”

Assemblymember Gregg Hart, who also attended the opening of the conservation center — home to the garden’s native seed bank — returned for the grove’s debut. He likened the garden to a bridge between ecosystems.

The Botanic Garden’s scientific work “connects the mainland to the Channel Islands,” he said. “And really recognizes that we’re all one big ecosystem.”

“The research that scientists do here is critical to the whole planet and everything we hold dear,” he said.

Nevison encourages visitors to plan on coming back with their kids and grandkids to witness the slow rise of the forest, “as it gets higher than your head, and it soars toward the sky.” It will take generations to unfold, but one day, there will be a canopy to shade visitors from the sun.