Flourishing Together: A Holistic Approach to

Social-Emotional Learning

At Laguna Blanca School,

SEL Is Embedded in Nearly Everything,

from Curriculum to Athletics

By Indy Staff | November 21, 2024

At Laguna Blanca School, education extends beyond academics to foster social-emotional growth at every stage. Laguna’s goal is for graduates to confidently and compassionately navigate an ever-changing world.

Lower School Focus

“The social-emotional health of students is vital to their development,” said Head of Lower School Brooke Green. Reflecting Laguna’s core values of scholarship, character, balance, and community, social-emotional learning (SEL) is seamlessly integrated through assemblies, classroom lessons, small groups, and parent workshops. Faculty trained in Responsive Classroom techniques create engaging environments that support students’ diverse needs.

Middle School Integration

Transitioning to middle school, students find a supportive haven to thrive. “SEL is embedded in nearly everything, from curriculum and advisory to athletics, theater, and leadership programs,” explained School Counselor Kim Valentine. “It focuses on character development, community, and belonging, providing opportunities for students to learn from mistakes and develop problem-solving skills.” Advisory sessions provide calming respites for students and personalized check-ins, while small class sizes ensure each student is truly known. Biweekly advisory groups offer SEL lessons, study skills, and community service opportunities.

Upper School Well-Being

Social-emotional health is integral to the upper school experience. “Weekly assemblies and advisory meetings allow students to connect in large and small groups about a variety of topics related to belonging, wellness, and community,” said Head of Upper School Anna Alldredge.

“The Grades 5-12 class retreats that kick off each school year are intentionally designed to prioritize class bonding and experiential learning, and a wide variety of student-led clubs and leadership opportunities in the upper school foster our students’ sense of purpose and belonging,” she said. “Collaborative support from the school counseling team, academic services, division heads, dean of students, and the DEI director ensures proactive care for all students. Upper school faculty cultivate an inclusive and kind classroom environment, recognizing that effective learning begins with strong connections.”

A Place to Call Home

“Feeling a sense of belonging is crucial for emotional well-being,” said Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Ursula Chan. Cultural events, such as upper school movie nights during Black and AAPI history months, Rosh Hashanah and Passover, and Native American Heritage Month activities, highlight Laguna’s inclusive spirit. During significant global events, structured discussions help students to process emotions and gain insights into varied viewpoints.

Preparing Purposeful Graduates

Laguna’s holistic approach not only drives academic success but also equips students with essential skills for navigating the complexities of life beyond the classroom. Graduates go on to colleges and universities that meet their aspirations, and lead lives of purpose, grounded in strong values. They continue to learn, strive, give back, and engage meaningfully with the world.