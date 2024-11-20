Schools of Thought

2024 Edition

The Independent’s Annual

Education Guide Takes a

Close Look at Santa Barbara Learning

By Indy Staff | November 21, 2024

Credit: Courtesy

A “close reading” of the following texts (remember English class?) makes one thing abundantly clear — Santa Barbara is fertile ground for learning, filled with engaged and creative teachers, cutting-edge programs, and educational philosophies that encourage not only academic success but also personal growth.

This annual Schools of Thought edition, the Independent’s fourth, spotlights nine topics in local education. Some address the bread-and-butter needs of public schools amid a critical staffing shortage. Others explore new ways of spicing up standard curriculum and giving students more power over what they learn. All offer insight into the unique opportunities and resources that await our kids inside — and outside — the classroom.

To develop these stories, we asked the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they feel deserve attention. From there, we developed coverage that represents a variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content ourselves.

Thanks for reading. We hope you learn something new about learning. And don’t be late for first period.

Nonprofit Learning Center Increases Confidence, Decreases Loan Debt

The SBCC Promise Enrolls a

Record-Breaking 2,093 Students for Fall Semester

November’s Event Themed Around

National Native American Heritage Month and the Chumash

South Coast Montessori Fosters Cooperation and Trust at School and at Home

Innovate DP Cultivates Independent, Critical Thinkers

Providence School Extends Christian Mission with

Custom Wheelchair and Other Life-Changing Creations

At Laguna Blanca School, SEL Is Embedded in

Nearly Everything, from Curriculum to Athletics

New Series Highlights Job Openings

Across Variety of Career Paths

How Santa Barbara Middle School Focuses on

Kindness to Shape Compassionate Leaders