Schools of Thought
2024 Edition
The Independent’s Annual
Education Guide Takes a
Close Look at Santa Barbara Learning
By Indy Staff | November 21, 2024
A “close reading” of the following texts (remember English class?) makes one thing abundantly clear — Santa Barbara is fertile ground for learning, filled with engaged and creative teachers, cutting-edge programs, and educational philosophies that encourage not only academic success but also personal growth.
This annual Schools of Thought edition, the Independent’s fourth, spotlights nine topics in local education. Some address the bread-and-butter needs of public schools amid a critical staffing shortage. Others explore new ways of spicing up standard curriculum and giving students more power over what they learn. All offer insight into the unique opportunities and resources that await our kids inside — and outside — the classroom.
To develop these stories, we asked the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they feel deserve attention. From there, we developed coverage that represents a variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content ourselves.
Thanks for reading. We hope you learn something new about learning. And don’t be late for first period.
