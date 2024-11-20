Schools of Thought By | Wed Nov 20, 2024 | 9:00pm

Schools of Thought, 2024 Edition

The Independent’s Annual Education Guide Takes a Close Look at Santa Barbara Learning

Schools of Thought
2024 Edition

The Independent’s Annual
Education Guide Takes a
Close Look at Santa Barbara Learning

By Indy Staff | November 21, 2024

Credit: Courtesy

A “close reading” of the following texts (remember English class?) makes one thing abundantly clear — Santa Barbara is fertile ground for learning, filled with engaged and creative teachers, cutting-edge programs, and educational philosophies that encourage not only academic success but also personal growth.

This annual Schools of Thought edition, the Independent’s fourth, spotlights nine topics in local education. Some address the bread-and-butter needs of public schools amid a critical staffing shortage. Others explore new ways of spicing up standard curriculum and giving students more power over what they learn. All offer insight into the unique opportunities and resources that await our kids inside — and outside — the classroom.

To develop these stories, we asked the issue’s sponsors about people, projects, or trends they feel deserve attention. From there, we developed coverage that represents a variety of Santa Barbara school experiences, both public and private, and produced the editorial content ourselves. 

Thanks for reading. We hope you learn something new about learning. And don’t be late for first period. 

A Gateway for First-Gen College Students

Nonprofit Learning Center Increases Confidence, Decreases Loan Debt

A Promise Worth Keeping

The SBCC Promise Enrolls a
Record-Breaking 2,093 Students for Fall Semester

Midland School DEIJ Film Festival
Spotlights Historically Marginalized People

November’s Event Themed Around
National Native American Heritage Month and the Chumash

Understanding the Four Stages of Development

South Coast Montessori Fosters Cooperation and Trust at School and at Home

Where Academic Achievement
Meets Personal Growth

Innovate DP Cultivates Independent, Critical Thinkers

Love for Thy Neighbor Through Engineering

Providence School Extends Christian Mission with
Custom Wheelchair and Other Life-Changing Creations

Flourishing Together: A Holistic Approach
to Social-Emotional Learning

At Laguna Blanca School, SEL Is Embedded in
Nearly Everything, from Curriculum to Athletics

‘Join the Journey’ of Santa Barbara Education

New Series Highlights Job Openings
Across Variety of Career Paths

Empathy and Equity: Central to the Mission

How Santa Barbara Middle School Focuses on
Kindness to Shape Compassionate Leaders

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.